One of the biggest evolutions in smartphone technology could be just around the corner, as networks expect that we're not too far away from the commercial launch of 6G — and it's likely to be genuinely game-changing.

Many people have only just got to grips with what 5G has to offer following its launch in 2019, as most smartphone owners have transitioned to devices that can take advantage of the higher-powered service.

Not everyone has access to it unfortunately, with parts of the world and more rural areas within serviced countries still relying on 4G connections at best, but there's a good chance that you can make use of a 5G signal when you're out and out in a major location.

The world could soon be given a major upgrade, however, as networks have revealed that we're on the verge of achieving 6G, and there are plenty of reasons why you should be paying attention.

What is 6G?

As reported by WIRED, 6G is the next generation of cellular technology that evolves on everything that 5G brought to the table in an internet dominated world.

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For many people you don't even need to worry about speeds when you're out and about right now, but there is still very much a gulf between the Wi-Fi connection you'd get at home and what you're afforded through cellular services.

6G won't just offer faster speeds overall, but the synchronization of upload and download speeds in a dramatic upgrade (Getty Stock)

6G, in comparison, wouldn't just offer faster download speeds that would make streaming higher quality content on Netflix, YouTube, and other platforms far more reliable, but it would also likely provide a significant boost to upload speeds in a world that's rapidly growing a relationship with AI.

This won't just make things like video conferencing far easier to do through cellular networks, but the growing popularity of smart glasses from companies like Meta rely heavily on real-time uploads to AI that then processes data for you to download in an instant, and synchronized speeds will make that a far more seamless process.

When is 6G expected to come out?

Major figures from companies like Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia revealed at the recent Mobile World Congress 2026 that we're roughly four years away from the launch of 6G, suggesting that it's closer than many previously thought.

6G is expected to launch by 2030, with infrastructure needing to be built before it can be launched (Getty Stock)

The cellular service upgrade is expected to be launched globally by 2030, suggesting that it could perhaps arrive earlier in some territories, although significant infrastructure in the form of cellular towers and buildings will have to be constructed within that time to support the new network.

Hopefully we'll get more information as the years progress, but you've got plenty to look forward to in the meantime as we await the upgrade — the only catch is that you'll have to buy a new phone to take advantage of the new service.