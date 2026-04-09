The White House Correspondents' dinner is a yearly tradition stretching back over a century, yet this year's host could perhaps prove controversial as many users of gay hookup app Grindr have opposed the association. Advert Advert Advert Choose your content:

Beginning all the way back in 1921, the White House Correspondents' dinner, organized and operated by the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) is a joining of journalists covering politics in the United States and some of the current administration's leading officals.

It's often attended by the president, and frequently features segments where the head of state mocks themselves, yet the host for this year's edition could perhaps spark debate and division among members of the LGBTQ community.

As reported by The Hill, gay hookup app Grindr is, for the first time ever, hosting a WHCA dinner party on April 25, which also marks the first time that President Donald Trump will be in attendance across both of his terms.

Trump was notably the only president since the dinner's creation to not attend a single event, having skipped every one during his first term, yet he announced last month on Truth Social that he would be bucking the trend by showing face this year.





"The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year's Dinner," Trump explained in the post, adding that "it will be my Honor to accept their invitation, and work to make it the GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER!"

Joining him in attendance will be Grindr, who promises to "bring together policymakers, journalists, and LGBTQ community leaders as we toast the First Amendment."

Key figures within the app's hierarchy have argued the importance of removing political conflicts when it comes to LGBTQ topics, with Joe Hack – Grindr's Head of Global Government Affairs – emphasizing that "the issues being debated here – HIV funding, privacy and online safety, LGBTQ+ family rights – are daily life for our community."

Grindr is hosting a White House Correspondents' dinner party, with key figures claiming that political lines need to be forgotten (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In addition, the company's CEO George Arison previously stated that Grindr shouldn't discriminate based on political affiliation, proclaiming that "no matter what their political views are, people who are gay should be welcome on Grindr and we want them to have a really good experience."

While that may be true and expressed with good intentions in premise, many within the community have expressed their distaste towards an association with the Trump administration considering the government's hostility towards LGBTQ causes and concerns.









One commenter on Reddit called Arison's claim a 'nice statement' adding that "it should be how we do things, but the reality is there is a political party that has too many prominent voices that who call for the ousting (at best) if not extermination of gay Americans. So like, they shouldn't feel comfortable anywhere."

It was only within the last week that the Trump administration proposed cuts of around $1.5 billion for HIV support and research, so the juxtaposition feels especially jarring for many who feel rightfully scorned by the app's close association.

Featured Image Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty