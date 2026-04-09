Wikipedia is one of the most valuable resources on the web yet people are still discovering new ways it can enhance your life, with one mind-blowing hidden feature sending people down a rabbit hole. Advert Advert Advert Choose your content:

While it might not be an ideal source within academic contexts, Wikipedia is definitely the go-to destination for anyone looking for information on the internet, as its near endless pages can leave you reading for hours upon end.

You might not be aware of its viability when it comes to travel planning, however, and one recent post on social media has prompted many people to test out a hidden feature within the corresponding app that's left their minds blown.

Shared by Neil Agarwal on X, this is something he 'accidentally' discovered when using the Wikipedia app, as he details how it "has a 'nearby' feature that shows Wikipedia articles around your location."









Describing his experience, Agarwal notes that he "opened it and instantly fell into a rabbit hole of random places, local history, and weird things around me," declaring in a follow-up post that "Wikipedia took an infinite pile of information and turned it into 'here's something interesting near you right now'."

Unlike more traditional map recommendations that you'd get from Google or Apple, which point you towards restaurants, attractions, and tourist hotspots, this feature provides a more historical approach to discovery that you might not know is right underneath your nose.

If you're traveling and find yourself with some spare time or in a location you want to learn more about, there's likely few better resources than this 'Nearby' feature to learn about the environment surrounding you.

You might learn that someone famous was born or died within a matter of footsteps, or you're standing on the ground of an ancient war. You might even uncover a chain of events that leads you across an entire city — and that all would have been missed if you never opened up the app.









"I show this to people all the time and it always blows their minds," wrote one user in response to the original post, adding that "no one knows about it!!"

Others have suggested the addition of narration that would provide a walkthrough of the area you're currently in, akin to the audio pathway you might find in a museum or art gallery, and that certainly would add another impressive layer to an already game-changing tool.

Featured Image Credit: Anadolu / Contributor via Getty