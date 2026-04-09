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The 91-year-old forgotten co-founder of Apple says he still owns a 10% stake in the company, which would make him one of the richest people on Earth.

Most people know the Apple origin story. Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, a garage in California and the launch of one of the most valuable companies in human history. What fewer people know is that there was a third co-founder - one who walked away from it all just two weeks after it began.

Ronald G. Wayne co-founded the Apple Computer Company alongside Jobs and Wozniak on 1 April 1976, while all three were working together at the game maker Atari.

Jobs and Wozniak each received a 45 percent stake in the fledgling business while Wayne got 10 percent.

Ronald Wayne was the third co-founder of Apple (MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images/Contributor/Getty)

Less than two weeks later, Wayne removed his name from the Apple partnership entirely.

According to multiple reports, Wanye sold his stake for $800, though Wayne himself has pushed back on that description, insisting the cheque he received in the post was a 'gratuity' rather than a sale, PCMag reported.

In an interview with Fast Company, Wayne explained: "But all along, from then to now, I still held and now hold, as far as I'm concerned, a 10% stake.

"I never sold my interest in Apple to anyone at any time for any amount of money whatsoever."

In 1977, he received a further $1,500, reportedly in exchange for forfeiting any future claims against the company.

With Apple's market cap around $3.6 trillion, if Wayne had held onto his share, he'd be one of the wealthiest people on the planet.

You'd think missing out on an eye-watering amount of cash would lead to some regret, but not for Wayne.

Jobs and Wozniak each received a 45% stake in Apple while Wayne got 10% (CFOTO/Contributor/Getty)

"I haven’t enough fingers and toes to count the number of times over the years that people have asked me [in pitying tones] if I’d ever regretted my decision," Wayne wrote in his 2011 memoir, as shared by PCMag. "I will state, here and now (but probably not for the last time) that I have never regretted my action."

Speaking to PCMag, the 91-year-old elaborated on his reasoning.

"Naturally, I would [want that]. However, I am also a realist. Circumstances evolve, and you go with the drift, you do the best you can with the circumstances you're in," Wayne noted. "I'm a pragmatic person and follow things according to events as they evolve."

When asked to clarify his regrets, he replied: "Regrets? It's difficult to say. Would I like to be a billionaire? Of course I would. But if you call that a regret or not, I don't know."

Featured Image Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images/Contributor/Getty