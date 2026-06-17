A former FBI investigator has shared his chilling theory on why a missing Los Alamos worker erased her phones before her death in a new interview with journalist Brian Entin.

The remains of Los Alamos National Laboratory staffer Melissa Casias were finally discovered last month by a hiker in New Mexico after she disappeared nearly a year prior.

Her body was found in Carson National Forest, where a handgun was also uncovered nearby.

Following this, the family of the 53-year-old shared a statement on social media which read: “This is a lot to process, our hearts are heavy and we fully intend to continue to pursue answers for justice.”

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Melissa Casias was missing for nearly a year before her remains were found by a hiker (Facebook/Find Melissa Mondragon Casias)

Now, ex-FBI investigator Ben Hansen has spoken out with his own thoughts on the case, after Casias’ family questioned whether it was ‘possible the scene was staged’.

Speaking to journalist Brian Entin on his YouTube channel, Brian Entin Investigates, Hansen said: “In her case, she wiped the phone clean, right? That is not normal. Nobody does that unless you’re trying to hide something or hide being found or tracked. And rightly so, I think in a case like this, we should be asking questions.”

He continued: “Now my question is the strangeness of the motive would be, did someone force or encourage her to leave or was she enticed right to to go out and maybe meet somebody or something?”

Hansen went on to add: “Maybe one piece of evidence such as who does the gun belong to, or timelines and things, maybe that would tip off somebody who murdered her… but from an outsider’s point of view, just what they [the authorities] have shared is highly, highly suspicious.

“And in my mind, I don’t know, if I give a percentage it’s kind of more like an 80% foul play.”

Multiple disappearances of government workers linked to UFO research

This isn’t the only missing case in recent months to include workers involved in top secret government work.

Earlier this year, retired Air Force general William Neil McCasland vanished from his home.

McCasland previously worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, which has been linked to conspiracy theories of UFOs.

Continuing to discuss Casias’ case, Hansen went on to say: “I imagine she had a top secret clearance, nearly everyone who works there does and she was probably privy to a lot of things. We don’t know if her work was tied to this at all but let’s say it was okay, let’s say that she had information and let’s say the government needed her help.

There have been multiple disappearances of government workers linked to UFO research (Facebook/Find Melissa Mondragon Casias)

“When this happens and people are deployed and they go somewhere where they can’t tell their spouse what they’re doing, where they’re going, almost always… what happens is they give you the courtesy at least to tell your loved ones and to say, “hey, I’m going to be gone. Not sure how long. You guys know this is how it works. I’ll be gone probably a couple weeks. I’ll check in with you through - they’ll give you a third party number - something to let you know I’m okay”.

“But you do not bring any of your personal belongings, so, you leave your own phone… I would think she would at least be able to tell her spouse.”