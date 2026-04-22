The race among tech giants to secure their position in the AI arms race shows no signs of slowing.

In 2019, Microsoft threw its weight behind OpenAI, Google has been pouring billions into its own Gemini models, and now Amazon has made its most major AI investment yet. The e-commerce giant has doubled down on its partnership with Anthropic and the result has already sent its stock price climbing.

Following its previous commitment of $8 billion, Amazon has agreed to a further $5 billion investment into the parent company of Claude, with the potential for an additional $20 billion tied to specific commercial milestones. This brings Amazon's total potential investment in Anthropic to a staggering $33 billion.

Anthropic has pledged to spend more than $100 billion on AWS technologies over the next decade (SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty)

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Already, according to TradingView, Amazon's stock has risen around 3 percent.

As part of the deal, Anthropic will gain access to up to 5 gigawatts of Amazon's Trainium chips to support the training and deployment of its advanced AI models. In return, Anthropic has pledged to spend more than $100 billion on AWS technologies over the next decade, covering Trainium chips and tens of millions of Graviton CPU cores.

Currently, more than 100,000 organisations reportedly use Anthropic's Claude models through AWS.

“Our users tell us Claude is increasingly essential to how they work, and we need to build the infrastructure to keep pace with rapidly growing demand," Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei said. “Our collaboration with Amazon will allow us to continue advancing AI research while delivering Claude to our customers, including the more than 100,000 building on AWS.”

Anthropic will gain access to up to 5 gigawatts of Amazon's Trainium chips to support the training of its advanced AI models (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty)

For existing AWS customers, the deal grants them direct access to Anthropic's full Claude Platform from within their existing accounts, removing the need for separate contracts or billing arrangements.

Users will also be able to apply their existing AWS access controls and monitoring systems. The whole experience is set to be streamlined regardless of users' access to Claude on AWS or Anthropic’s models through Amazon Bedrock.

“Anthropic’s commitment to run its large language models on AWS Trainium for the next decade reflects the progress we’ve made together on custom silicon, as we continue delivering the technology and infrastructure our customers need to build with generative AI,” explained Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Moreover, Anthropic and AWS continue to collaborate on Project Rainier, which includes one of the world’s largest AI compute clusters, equipped with roughly half a million Trainium2 chips. The project is being used to train and deploy Claude models globally and for developing future versions.