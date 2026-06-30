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Inside the hilarious official court filings for the internet's first-ever 'Brainrot lawsuit'
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Inside the hilarious official court filings for the internet's first-ever 'Brainrot lawsuit'

What do you mean you've never heard of Cappuccino Assassino?

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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