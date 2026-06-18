Google has gone nuclear on OpenAI by dramatically lowering the cost of its entry-level AI subscription.

The tech giant has cut the price of Google AI Plus from $7.99 to just $4.99 per month while also doubling the amount of cloud storage included with the plan.

The move looks set to put pressure on OpenAI’s budget-friendly ChatGPT Go tier, which currently costs $8 per month.

Both Google AI Plus and ChatGPT Go sit at the lower end of their companies’ paid subscription options and they are designed for users who want more than the free versions provide but don’t want to cough up $20 a month for premium tiers.

Advert

It comes with 400 GB of cloud storage across Gmail, Drive and Photos (Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Of course, the free versions of the chatbots are very popular, but some users encounter restrictions once they begin using advanced tools more regularly.

According to the website, Google AI Plus offers a range of features including more access to Gemini 3.1 Pro and Deep Research in Gemini, Gemini in Google apps to help you proofread in Gmail, and more access to image, music and video generation models in Gemini and Search.

It comes with 400 GB of cloud storage across Gmail, Drive and Photos, offers family sharing with up to five others, and other AI benefits across Google products.

For users already heavily reliant on Google’s ecosystem, that storage option alone could justify the subscription cost.

ChatGPT remains one of the most widely used AI assistants on the market (hapabapa/Getty Images)

The package also includes credits for Google Flow, which is the company’s cinematic video creation platform, allowing users to generate AI-powered video scenes.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT Go also comes with enhanced features with more access to GPT-5.5 Instant, more messages, uploads, image creation, and longer memory.

ChatGPT remains one of the most widely used AI assistants on the market, but Google’s latest pricing decision could be set to change things.

At nearly half the cost of some competing entry-level subscriptions, Google AI Plus is positioning itself as one of the most affordable ways for consumers to access premium AI tools.

Rather than positioning Gemini as a standalone chatbot, Google is increasingly integrating AI across its wider range of services, meaning the subscription functions as both an AI upgrade and an enhancement to an entire Google account.

This new approach could end up making Google AI Plus more attractive for users who already rely on many of Google’s apps and services.

This could set Google apart from other AI companies, with the firm offering a package that extends far beyond AI.