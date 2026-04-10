It looks like entry-level jobs could be set to change in the future due to the advancement of artificial intelligence and there are certain critical roles that could be at risk.

This is because AI is reducing the amount of entry-level roles needed in various different industries, including jobs that primarily require admin tasks to be carried out.

According to research conducted by the ONS, 32% of people fear that AI could be putting their job at risk of being replaced.

Speaking to Forbes, Jossie Haines, who is an executive coach and former engineering leader at Apple, said: “While AI is eliminating routine tasks, it’s not able to automate human judgment.”

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One issue the expert flagged is AI’s inability to raise concerns for intellectual property.

She continued: “AI could potentially figure out how to process copyright tickets, but it cannot figure out why the product team keeps building features that raise copyright concerns, or how to address that from a process perspective.”

People fear that AI could be putting their job at risk of being replaced (sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images)

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing on Reddit: “I’m doing a career pivot and I see entry-level jobs typically want 3-5 years experience. Oooookay.”

Another said: “When I contact a company and they are using AI as their secretary service or scheduling service or even their live chat I leave a negative review and point it out on all the review sites. it's small but you have to start somewhere.”

A third person commented: “A world with no beginner roles becomes a world with no senior roles.”

And a fourth added: “Boomers really expect Gen z to have $0 huh.”

In other AI news, an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT has been officially launched after it was announced by the Florida Attorney General.

On social media, Florida’s Attorney General, James Uthmeier, explained the plans.

Entry level jobs could be at risk of being replaced by AI (Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images)

On X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Today, we launched an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT. AI should advance mankind, not destroy it. We’re demanding answers on OpenAI’s activities that have hurt kids, endangered Americans, and facilitated the recent FSU mass shooting. Wrongdoers must be held accountable.”

This comes as concerns surrounding AI safety continue to rise and calls are made for more guardrails to be put into place for the technology.

In recent months, multiple state attorneys general have been increasing their scrutiny of AI companies after issues have ben raised about safety and legal risks.

In a statement provided to UNILAD Tech, an OpenAI spokesperson said: “Each week, more than 900 million people use ChatGPT to improve their daily lives through uses such as learning new skills or navigating complex healthcare systems. Our ongoing safety work continues to play an important role in delivering these benefits to everyday people, as well as supporting scientific research and discovery. We build ChatGPT to understand people’s intent and respond in a safe and appropriate way, and we continue improving our technology. We will cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation.”