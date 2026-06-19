A San Francisco-based independent research lab known as Midjourney is opening new ‘medical spas’ that will have the ability to scan your entire body in just 60 seconds.

The lab created and hosts its own generative artificial intelligence program and service also named Midjourney, with the company making a ‘weird’ and ‘crazy’ announcement recently.

In a post to their website, Midjourney shared that the news is also ‘spectacular and filled with hope’.

They explained: “We’re building a bold new kind of machine to reimagine the foundations of healthcare and our relationships to our bodies.

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“We’ve dreamed of something as powerful as MRI, and as casual as a trip to the spa, and we’re unveiling a path to that - today.”

This news comes as more and more people are admitting to using AI chatbots for medical advice instead of making a doctor’s appointment.

During the scan, the patient will slowly descend into water (Midjourney)

The company continued: “One of the overarching themes of the 21st century will be the expanding reach of intelligence and what we choose to do with it. We talk to artificial intelligences every day - and increasingly we talk to them about our health.

“Whether we’re talking to doctors or AIs, what we do with our health comes down to having data and an awareness of our bodies.”

AI could change the way MRI scans are conducted

So, how does the Midjourney Scanner work? First off, it involves the patient stepping into a shallow pool before they begin to descend into water.

As this happens, your body ‘passes through a ring of underwater sensors, each acting like a dolphin, using its echolocation’.

Midjourney said: “The sensors send ultrasonic sound waves through your body from every angle. With enough waves, and enough angles, we form an image of what's happening inside your body.

“The goal is for this process to take no more than 60 seconds. You go into the water, you come out of the water, and you're done.”

The machine will scan your entire body in 60 seconds (Midjourney)

But what about the science behind it? Well, the rings the patient passes through are ‘made of half a million tiny squares each the size of a fine grain of sand’.

Each of these squares creates ‘ultrasonic waves and records the ripples back at millions of times per second’. In other words, if the data was converted into a HD internet video then you would need to ‘watch 500 hours of footage for every one second of scan data’.

The first AI spa is expected to be opened by the company next year, with it promising to include hot tubs, sauna, cold plunges, and full body scanners.