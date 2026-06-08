Although many consider Grand Theft Auto the best automotive adventure on the market, you'll have a hard time convincing Simpsons fans that The Simpsons: Hit & Run isn't first place in that department.

Ironic because Hit & Run was released as its own homage to GTA, swapping out the ability to kick prostitutes to the curb for Homer beating up Marge in their front yard.

Zooming around Springfield in a variety of weird and wonderful vehicles, we could also dress up America's favorite family in a whole host of zany outfits, and complete missions in this brand-new story.

More than just a cheap cash-in on the Simpsons name, the show's writers and original voice cast all lent their talents to what's widely considered one of the greatest video games of all time.

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Sadly, history hasn't been kind to The Simpsons: Hit & Run, as it remains confined to the GameCube, PlayStation 2, and OG Xbox. If you've still got a PC from back in the day, you can also boot up this chaotic car caper, but it's getting increasingly harder to play Hit & Run because it isn't on any digital storefronts.

Many people list The Simpsons: Hit & Run as their favorite game of all time (Radical Enterainment)

To make matters worse, plans for a sequel were scrapped, while developer Radical Entertainment was engulfed by Activision.

The Call of Duty developer has sat on Hit & Run for decades, with The Simpsons producer Matt Selman admitting the rights have become a legal minefield.

There have been impressive fan builds and even a Futurama: Hit & Run spin-off, but nothing official...until now.

According to gaming insider Jordan Middler, Activision could finally be returning to Springfield in a big way. Discussing the recent announcement of Spyro: A Realm Beyond during VGC: The Video Game Podcast, Middler then cryptically referred to a seemingly major announcement being just over the horizon.

Opening up about Activision's potential next move, Middler explained: "I think Activision's next step, and they're doing this with one very significant one, is to try and bring back some more of that licensed stuff, like make new versions of those licensed games. The one that everyone is absolutely desperate for is happening."

Before you accuse us of leaping to conclusions, note that Middler signed off by saying the team was going to “hit and run” out of there. Cue side-eye emoji.

Although he doesn't name Hit & Run directly, Activision helped publish it back in the day. There are obvious questions about how this would all work, as in 2025, Electronic Arts' 20-year licensing deal expired and Disney currently holds the keys to the kingdom.

Before you accuse us of leaping to conclusions, note that Middler signed off by saying the team was going to “hit and run” out of there. Cue side-eye emoji.

Rights issues have left Hit & Run lost in limbo for decades (Radical Entertainment)

Aside from Arcade1Up's revamp of The Simpsons Arcade, we haven't had a game based on The Simpsons since Tapped Out was released on mobile in 2012. Considering a sequel to The Simpsons Movie is on the way, and we know the series is running up until at least season 40, now would be a great time to make the most of our ravenous gaming nostalgia.

There is plenty that could be done with a modernized Hit & Run, especially if we can get rid of those loading screens with a seamless transition between areas. This is something fans have already been able to do, so it shouldn't be too hard for a team of developers.

Remakes are everywhere right now, and like Capcom has continued churning out Resident Evil titles, it sounds like a license to print money. Remembering that Take-Two Interactive was dragged over the lackluster Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, let's hope Activision can give us a faithful return to Hit & Run instead of just another cash grab. To be honest, after two decades of demanding more, we'll take Hit & Run in any form.