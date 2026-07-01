Hype for Grand Theft Auto 6 died down slight for many fans after the reveal of certain features exclusive to the game's Ultimate Edition, causing some to point out the major 'mistake' that developer Rockstar Games made with this announcement.

While it was definitely intended to push people towards the more expensive edition of the game – even though GTA 6 already has a price tag higher than the industry standard – some fans believe that Rockstar should have softened the blow by highlighting content that you don't need to pay extra for.

Sharing thoughts on the r/GTA6 subreddit, one gamer argued that the backlash against the Ultimate Edition's 'exclusive content' is misunderstood – especially related to cosmetic items you can buy from shops in-game – as it's not too different from how other titles handle premium items.

"Think of it like this: When you buy the Ultimate Edition, you'll get a DLC package of skins, vehicles, hairstyles, vehicle mods, etc. Most games with cosmetic DLCs do this," the post outlines.

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Some fans have argued that the exclusive content in GTA 6's Ultimate Edition is not different than any other game (Rockstar Games)

"You buy the Ultimate Edition and get the base game plus the cosmetic DLCs. Now picture this: Instead of just unlocking your new Ultimate Edition cosmetics in the normal shops of the game, they made a few exclusive shops for you to access the DLC stuff," they add.

"It's as simple as that. The normal shops to buy clothes, fix your car, etc, will be in the game. But if you own the DLC cosmetics, you'll need to get them from the DLC shops."

It will still be frustrating for some players to walk or drive past shops that they simply can't enter because they've not paid the extra money for the Ultimate Edition, but there's bound to be more than enough to enjoy in the base game that this doesn't become too much of an issue — the problem is, Rockstar simply hasn't shown that off yet.

We've only had hints about what players will be able to do or enjoy in-game so far, with no explicit gameplay footage or information regarding content that all players can access, and that has been perceived as Rockstar's biggest mistake in the lead up to release.

Not showing off content or shops you can access in the base game could be Rockstar's biggest 'mistake' (Rockstar Games)

"The mistake Rockstar made was only showing what is locked behind the Ultimate Edition without showing everything still included in the base game edition," wrote one commenter, with another noting that they "think this was not a mistake at all but something they did on purpose to make you buy the more expensive one."

It's definitely easy to view this cynically – which is partially why the reaction has been so overwhelmingly negative – and it's led some to imagine a game where there are barely any shops for 'regular' players to access.

There's a good chance that's not the case, although we won't truly know until release or if Rockstar decides to peel back the curtain a little further, with a third commenter pointing out that "we won't know for sure how big of a deal this really is until the game is out."