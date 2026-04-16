Welfare checks are an essential procedure for the elderly in moments when their family members are concerned about their safety or wellbeing, yet one recent call in Ohio saw a 91-year-old grandma's gaming habits exposed in an unexpected visit.

We've all had those moments when gaming when you simply can't stop playing, whether it's trying to beat your own high score, rank up in a multiplayer game like Call of Duty, or power through the latest hit single player experience.

There's bound to be millions who power through lengthy gaming marathons when GTA 6 releases later this year barring any further delays, and while one title urged people to take a shower if they've been playing across an extended session, it can sometimes be hard to remember the outside world when you're that engrossed.

That was certainly the case for one 91-year-old woman in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, as she became unresponsive for an alarming amount of time, prompting her family members to wonder if everything was alright.

As reported by ABC's News 5 Cleveland, the woman – who has been left unidentified to protect her privacy – was the recipient of a welfare check after signing up to her city's 'Are You OK?' program designed to safeguard potentially vulnerable individuals.

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This program has already saved the lives of countless individuals who would have otherwise been left unattended had it not been for the regular checks, yet thankfully in this case it was all a big – and rather hilarious – misunderstanding.

Upon entering her property for the check, local enforcement reached the homeowner's bedroom only to discover that she was not only completely fine but entirely engrossed in a video game to the point where she was desperately trying to beat her own personal record.

She was indeed unresponsive, only it was because of a video game instead of any health emergency (Getty Stock)

This, unfortunately, meant that she was completely unresponsive to any check-in attempts — but thankfully the officers were able to have a good chuckle about the incongruity of the situation.

"Everyone got a good laugh out of it," explained Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel, with the dispatch call at the time humorously clarifying that "we're here with her. She's playing video games in her bedroom."

While they might not be the primary audience base, video games are still popular among the elderly, and many in the gaming world held great affinity for Shirley Curry, a YouTuber lovingly referred to Skyrim Grandma before she made the decision to stop sharing videos of the popular fantasy RPG.