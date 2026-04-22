Wearable tech has come a long way in tracking our health, from sleep quality to heart rate and more - But it would be a mistake to overlook what is already sitting in your pocket.

Smartphones have evolved far beyond basic communication devices, and for runners, they can be one of the most powerful training tools available.

Here are seven ways that your phone can up your running game.

Secure your phone while running

One of the most common reasons runners leave their phones at home is the annoyance of having to carry them. Thankfully, there are many accessories you can use to keep your phone secure while running.

Many running shorts and leggings now come with dedicated no-bounce pockets built into the waistband or thigh, designed to keep your phone stable without affecting your stride. Other accessories like FlipBelt can store your phone, keys and water while you're running.

Turn your phone into a personal running coach

Nowadays, apps can go well beyond logging your distance and pace.

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Platforms like Runna and Nike Run Club can adjust your training plan in real time based on your recent performance and even your sleep data, so you no longer feel obliged to go on a scheduled 5k run after a bad night's sleep.

Your smartphone can improve your running game (Xavier Lorenzo/Getty)

If you prefer to run with a companion or personal trainer, RunVoice on the Apple App Store offers audio-coached runs where professional coaches guide you through effort levels, breathing techniques, and running form, delivered directly through your AirPods. With real-time audio cues, you can spend less time glancing at your Apple Watch for updates and more time on the road ahead.

Improve your running form

The rise of artificial intelligence has undoubtedly made it easier than ever to identify and fix your running form.

Available on iPhone and Android stores, Ochy allows you to record yourself running using your phone's camera. The app then uses AI to analyse your gait, contact with the ground and joint positions, offering personalised suggestions on things like cadence and foot strike.

Stay safe on every run

If you're out for long runs in remote areas or prefer a night run, make sure your loved ones aren't worrying about you back home.

GPS apps like Strava Beacon, Life360, and Garmin LiveTrack allow friends and family to follow your exact location in real time, so nobody is left wondering where you are.

At the same time, if your regularly run off-routes, apps like Komoot and AllTrails let you download maps for offline use so you can still track your route without needing an internet connection.

Your iPhone can track everything from your gait to your performance (LordHenriVoton/Getty)

Moreover, the latest iPhones also come with 'Crash Detection' and SOS alerts that can automatically alert your emergency contacts if you take a serious fall.

Connect with other runners

Sometimes beating your own personal best isn't enough.

Connecting with running communities and virtual race groups through apps like Strava can add a social and competitive element to your training, so you can compare your finish times with other fellow runners.

Build the perfect running playlist

Music is one of the most underrated tools for keeping you motivated throughout your run, so it's worth taking the time to get it right.

Spotify and Apple Music offer BPM-specific playlists, where the tempo of each track is matched to your target running cadence. Scientific studies have shown that listening to high-tempo music can prolong high-intensity exercise, so it's worth looking into to make crossing the finish line easier.‌

Recover smarter after every run

Post-run recovery is just as important as the run itself and your phone can help with this too.

Apps like GOWOD and Pliability offer guided stretching and yoga routines specifically designed for runners, helping to reduce soreness, prevent injury and get you back out the door sooner.

Similarly, nutrition-tracking apps are worth exploring for regular, long-distance runners. Logging your pre-run meals and how you feel during a run can help you identify which foods fuel your best performances and which ones leave you struggling. Even better, Fuelin and The Athlete's FoodCoach can sync with other GPS services so you can adjust your calories based on the length of your run.