Contestants taking part in a MrBeast competition could face being isolated from their families for an entire year after the challenge changed at the last minute.

The YouTuber is known for his extreme challenge videos with huge sums of cash up for grabs for the winner.

His clips have earned MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, a whopping 478 million subscribers, making his channel the most subscribed-to on the social media platform.

Now, Donaldson’s latest stunt could be set to see participants say goodbye to their families for an entire year.

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Explaining the concept, one user took to X, formerly Twitter, to write: “MrBeast had to modify a challenge for the FIRST time after contestants REFUSED to leave a grocery store for $250K despite spending 67 days disconnected from the outside world.

“The challenge is now to EAT the entire grocery store for a chance at $1 MILLION… which could take up to a year without seeing their families.”





This prompted others to reply with their own reactions to the news, with one user saying: “There are 4 contestants. He could call it a tie and give them each $250k and change their lives, but instead he'll give a million to ONE person instead and make all of their lives miserable to do it. Great guy.”

Another wrote: “If you think $1million is enough to justify missing an entire year of your family's life you've probably spent too much time watching influencers and not enough time in the real world. some things don't have a price tag.”

A third person commented: “I would’ve left after a good three days.”

And a fourth added: “Anyone else feel mr beasts entire bit is worn out? I guess the kids still like it hence the views. Just an upscaled version of the classic grifter video “giving away money to homeless.

“The entire appeal of the video is the give away. But give away less than the video profits.”

MrBeast's competition could face being isolated from their families for an entire year (Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that the content creator has sparked controversy for his videos.

Last year, the YouTuber released a video which saw him spending 100 hours in ancient Maya temples, which ultimately received backlash from Mexican officials.

Contrary to what appeared in the video, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) claimed that ‘no drone flight’ at Chichén Itzá was carried out inside El Castillo, arguing that this was ‘falsely reported in the video’.

Instead, the institute said that the flight took place outside of the structure.

The INAH stated: “It should be noted that the video evidently involves extensive audiovisual post-production work and alludes to events that never occurred. For example, the producers never descended from a helicopter, spent the night inside the archaeological site, or possessed a pre-Hispanic mask, as the one presented is clearly a contemporary reproduction.

“All of these are false assertions that reflect the theatricality of the YouTuber in question.”