Regulars of the YouTube scene will know all about Zack Nelson, although most of you will remember him better for his handle of JerryRigEverything.

Turning his love of repairs into one of the most popular tech channels on YouTube, Nelson has since amassed nearly 9.5 million subscribers with his passion for life being a DIY project.

As the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel continues to grow, Nelson has made an exciting announcement that he hopes will benefit the disabled community.

When not testing iPhones with a blowtorch or vowing to get rid of his Tesla products, Nelson shows he's a friend to all as he calls out Jake Paul over his comments about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance.

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In his latest video, Nelson invited his wife back to his channel and explained how his 'Not-a-Wheelchair' factory is expanding from building off-road wheelchairs into more customizable and everyday manual versions.

Cambry says that just like every hand needs a glove that fits it correctly, wheelchairs don't conform to a one-size-fits-all mantra.

You can even choose the color of your Paradox wheelchair (YouTube / JerryRigEverything)

Nelson has been working in 'stealth mode' for the past year, showing off his Paradox wheelchairs and claiming he's saved the community over $2 million thanks to us watching his videos. Taking a user's measurements and whipping up the perfect wheelchair, they roll out of the factory in a matter of weeks and are apparently up to 70% than rival models. JerryRigEverything says these savings are due to Paradox not having to deal with the lengthy process of insurance companies. There's also the fact that all of the manufacturing takes place in a single U.S. factory, with a laser being able to cut a frame in mere minutes.

Nelson vows that if we keep watching these videos and the money comes in, they hope to add robotic welding to speed up the process even more.

Speaking to UNILADTech, Nelson said he's excited to see where Paradox goes next: "We are just super excited to be launching our lightweight ultra-custom wheelchairs for $999, which can be built right here in the USA in as little as 3 days. Nobody else on the planet can do it faster or cheaper. And that's always fun to say."

A lot of Paradox's chairs come with upgrades, although a standard model starts at $999. With 6,000 color combinations, deciding which shade you want is arguably the most fun part, although it's just part of the customization process.

You get to choose your seat type, the taper of the chair, and whether you want added frame supports for more rugged activities.

Nelson championed the unique aspect of Paradox as he added: "Nobody else in the galaxy has a real-life, real-time wheelchair configurator like we do, so we might as well use it.

"How you see your rendered chair in 3D is exactly how we will ship it."

There's a specific Not-a-Wheelchair channel for those who want to know more, but in the comments, many applauded Nelson's work.

One fan said: "So many YouTubers make ‘products’ that either fall flat, make no sense, or are just outright a scam.

“Zack is the first to have a youtuber product, that changes lives, and actually helps people, and I commend him and his team for the effort they put in. Fantastic work."

Another cheered: "My father was in a wheelchair back in the 80s. It wasn't the right size. He struggled to move around. He even fell out of it a few times. We were poor and he used what he could get basically for free.

"Seeing how far wheelchairs have come with the customization and now the reduced cost, it's truly quite amazing. Thanks for using your wealth, time, and knowledge to help others."

A third said: "Am I buying a wheelchair? No. Did I watch the video till the end? Hell yeahhhh."