A video has revealed the disturbing reality of that happens to your body if you decide to stop eating for an entire weeks.

While some people choose to fast as a way to lose weight, this is should not be done for more than a couple of days, as advised in the science video.

The clip was uploaded to YouTube by Bright Side and details what actually happens to your body if it has no food for seven days.

In the video description, it explained: “What if you decided to quit eating for an entire week? Would it be dangerous for your body? Nowadays, many people prefer to stick to periodical water fasting, so they don't consume any food and drink apart from water.

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“Water fasting should last for no more than a couple of days, and you should consult with a doctor beforehand. Among its benefits are lower blood pressure, improved insulin and leptin sensitivity, lower cholesterol levels, and weight loss. The first and most important thing is not to jump into a long session of water fasting right away. Your first experience with it should last for about 2 days. As you plan your 7-day water fasting, try to pick a low-stress time in your life. Doing this during exam season or when you're moving house isn't the best time.”

While changes within the body will be gradual, something does start to shift after three days, where your brain goes to an ‘extreme’.

The video continues: “It starts to cannabilize itself by destroying muscle mass.

“Women may experience an additional problem, their menstrual cycle can pause.

A video describes how your body 'cannabilizes itself' when you stop eating (Grace Cary/Getty Images)

“In addition, both genders’ bone density diminishes and their libido decreases.”

The clip goes on to say: “After one no-food week, your immune system becomes extremely weak because it isn’t receiving any vitamins or minerals, it can no longer block the path to your system and say, ‘you shall not pass to all diseases and viruses’.”

Many people took to the YouTube comment section to share their own reactions to the information, with one user writing: “Makes me cry that my body trying it's best to keep me alive by eating itself.”

Another said: “So your body basically starts eating itself, that's all I learnt.”

And a third commented: “I grew up poor. I only eat once a day, always have. Hey Ma!, we're not poor; we trendy.”

Although, not everyone seemed too worried as a fourth person added: “Watching this while eat a whole pizza myself…”