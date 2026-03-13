A man who has been dubbed as the ‘Chinese Nostradamus’ has shared an unnerving prediction on how the war between Iran and the US will end.

This comes after President Donald Trump made it known earlier this month that he intends to completely destroy Iran’s nuclear programme along with its missile capabilities and navy.

The US president went on to share that he aims to ensure that Iran ‘cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders’.

Trump went on to say that the US has assumed ‘major combat operations’ against Iran.

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Both the US and Israel continue their air strikes on Iran and fears are growing that this conflict could escalate to a full-blown world war.

Now, the man known as the ‘Chinese Nostradamus’ - although his real name is Professor Xueqin Jiang - is doing the rounds on social media after he shared his own predictions on his YouTube channel.

On his channel, Predictive History, Jiang claimed that any US attack on Iran would be a disaster, explaining: “The United States will lose this war, which will forever change the global order.”

He went on to predict that Iran’s demographics and topography would make any long-term American occupation of its territory impossible.

Speaking in one video, the professor claimed: “If this war [US-Iran] were to happen, there’s absolutely no way America can win this war.”

Jiang even compared the situation to the Sicilian Expedition spanning 415 to 413 BC, which saw Athens launch military operations to seize and control Sicily by fighting against Sparta, Syracuse and Corinth - it ended in disaster.

He claimed that any US attack on Iran would be a disaster (YouTube/Predictive History)

The professor has explained on his channel that he uses ‘psycho-history’ to understand the world’s past, predict its future, and control its present.

In the past, Jiang has claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ‘want war with the United States because they’re very angry about US interference in Iran’.

The academic went on: “We can suspect that a second Trump term war with Iran will be a major priority.

“Basically the United States is looking for a reason and Iran wants to give them a reason and that's why I think war between the United States and Iran is very likely in the next two to four years.”

Speaking earlier this month, Jiang stuck by his guns, claiming: “Given my analysis of how the war is progressing, I think that Iran has many more advantages over the United States.

“The reality is, right now, it’s a war of attrition between the United States and Iran, and Iranians have been preparing 20 years for this conflict.”