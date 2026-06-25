uniladtech homepage
World-first under-16 social media ban collapsed after 85% of kids bypassed it
Home>Social Media

World-first under-16 social media ban collapsed after 85% of kids bypassed it

The Australian government set up the incentive to protect children from online harm

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Elena Medoks / Getty
Social Media
Tech News