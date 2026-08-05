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Perez Hilton disturbing livestream incident sounds alarm over TikTok Live’s safety technology
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Perez Hilton disturbing livestream incident sounds alarm over TikTok Live’s safety technology

The blogger's account was suspended shortly after the broadcast

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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