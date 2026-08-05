Perez Hilton disturbing livestream incident sounds alarm over TikTok Live’s safety technology

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm, which some readers may find distressing.

A concerning incident involving Perez Hilton has flagged concerns about TikTok LIVE streams, with the US blogger reportedly having been rushed to hospital after appearing covered in blood on his account.

Real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., authorities were apparently called to his Miami home after viewers reported a man "livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media" on TikTok.

As reported by Variety, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 48-year-old was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The outlet adds that the livestream included Hilton "covered in blood" and that he "appeared to be cutting himself."

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Local authorities say they received multiple calls about an August 4 livestream, with different reports on X about how long Hilton was live for. One woman on TikTok (via X) claims he was live for at least 30 minutes and gave out his cell phone number twice, while another user on X says the stream lasted 40 minutes.

Alarms were raised about a TikTok LIVE involving Perez Hilton (SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty)

Until we get clarification from official sources, it's important not to take the above as fact. Be warned that some graphic images and clips also appear to be circulating online.

Perez Hilton's TikTok account of around one million followers has since been suspended, while the livestream has been removed.

Upon attending the scene, officers are said to have spoken to several of Lavandeira Jr.'s family members, although he was alone during the time of the stream. Deputies have been told to 'tactically disengage' but are continuing to monitor the situation.

In a statement, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office reiterated: "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication.

"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

For many, there are questions about TikTok's LIVE safety, with the platform's official guidelines stating that a "dedicated safety team reviews and moderates LIVEs to help ensure community safety."

There's also an opportunity for creators to appoint up to 30 Community Moderators per LIVE, to manage a stream and help "maintain a welcoming and positive experience."

It's unknown whether Hilton had any Community Moderators assigned during his stream.

The celebrity blogger famously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 (Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer / Getty)

Many online are sharing concerns that it might've been viewers who reported the graphic livestream to authorities instead of it being flagged by TikTok itself.

All of this comes after Hilton shared an Instagram earlier this year, explaining how he'd been hospitalized for three weeks due to battling the flu. This then developed in "an ulcer, and then a perforation, and then Sepsis."

When Variety reached out for comment following his TikTok LIVE, Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEO’s Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan reiterated that the health and well-being of Perez and his family are their primary concern, explaining: "We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton. At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him...

"Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time."

According to TikTok, the automated moderation system indeed flagged the stream within minutes and routed it to the moderation team. The company maintains that it alerted law enforcement and reiterates that content of this nature violates TikTok's Community Guidelines.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.