Radical proposal could see 50,000 mirrors launched into orbit for ‘on-demand sunlight’

A radical proposal has been revealed which could result in a whopping 50,000 mirrors being launched into orbit.

However, the mission has proven to be controversial as scientists have unveiled their plans for introducing ‘on-demand sunlight’ to Earth.

The firm behind the idea is Reflect Orbital, a startup based in California which hopes to first launch a prototype mirror into space to reflect sunlight back to Earth.

But why? The tech company answers this question on its website, stating: “Anyone needing clean, controllable, safe light can benefit. Applications range from extending solar generation hours without requiring any new land or ground infrastructure to illuminating precise areas for operations in remote environments.”

Advert

Scientists have unveiled their plans for introducing ‘on-demand sunlight’ to Earth (Reflect Orbital)

Reflect Orbital has also addressed safety concerns, adding: “We design for safety in three ways: 1) the light is contained within the spot, 2) the light can be turned off quickly and at any time so that none of it reaches the Earth, and 3) we can intentionally avoid sensitive areas like research observatories or protected habitats. The light is not bright enough to start fires or harm eyes, even when viewed through a telescope, and cannot be concentrated past maximum natural sunlight irradiance.”

The firm has said that the light will be ‘brightest on the ground with minimal sky glow in the air’ and the brightness level will look as requested ranging from a bright moon level to high noon, with a ‘star-like spot passing overhead’.

This plan has had a mixed reaction online, with many people taking to social media to share their own thoughts on the matter.

People will be able to request on-demand light from a bright moon level to high noon (Reflect Orbital)

On Reddit, one user wrote: “So obviously a mirror can't reflect more light than what hits it. Meaning the absolute best case scenario when building a mirror to reflect sunlight onto a solar panel is equivalent to just building another solar panel. Which we can do here, on the ground. This is the dumbest idea I've heard in a long time.”

And another person added: “Awful idea. Not to mention the environmental problems with birds and other animals. It would disrupt human natural sleep cycle. Let's say its summer where days are longer and sundown is 7pm and this increases it to 10pm sundown that would give stores more reason to stay open later working people harder. Your 8hr day is now 10hr minimum. And on top of all of this the light pollution would destroy visible astronomy. No bueno.”