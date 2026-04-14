History was made last week as the crew of Artemis II returned to Earth following the first human voyage to the Moon in more than 50 years.

Although the crew didn't touchdown on the lunar surface, the mission broke the record for the furthest distance ever travelled by humans in deep space.

After ten days in space, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen splashed down off the coast of San Diego last Friday (April 10).

But despite the eye-watering costs and delays to get to the lunar flyby, the team hoped the mission would be the start of answering humanity's biggest questions and they are likely to receive a hefty paycheck for their incredible work too.

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Reid Wiseman's post from 2017 has resurfaced (Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout/Getty)

Amid the wave of celebration, an old post from astronaut Reid Wiseman has resurfaced on social media for predicting the future.

Back in 2017, Wiseman shared a photo on X of a fortune cookie message, captioning it: "I choose to believe this fortune I received tonight. Perhaps the Moon or a #JourneyToMars."

The fortune cookie note reads: "A visit to a strange place will bring you renewed perspective. Lucky numbers 47, 31, 22, 9, 19, 35". Nearly nine years later, the prediction has come true and the internet has not missed it.

Users have been admiring the coincidence, flooding the comments section with pictures of Weisman from his recent Artemis II mission.

One person attached a recent image of Wiseman and wrote: "Hey, you’re gonna be shocked when I say this but… this is you on the way to the moon."





Before the crew splashed down on Friday, another user replied: "What a beautiful fortune to have come true. Congrats Reid, and have safe travels back home."

Others noted that the post had 'aged well' and called it the 'coolest full circle moments' they had ever seen'.

Following splashdown, the crew were transported by helicopter to a nearby US Navy vessel for urgent health checks, despite their short journey in space.

Back on Earth, audiences were treated to stunning views from space, including the Orientale Basin, a vast impact crater on the Moon's surface thought to be about 3.8 billion years old.

The Artemis II crew even proposed names for two smaller craters visible near its edge, suggesting they be called Integrity and Carroll.