Even the most disciplined diet can leave gaps in your nutrition.

Whether you're an avid gym goer or just enjoy a daily stroll, supplements have become a daily health staple for millions of people.

But according to a leading expert, taking the wrong combination of supplements could reduce their effects or remove their benefits altogether.

Dr. Edward Saltzman, associate professor at the School of Medicine, Tufts University and specialist in obesity and body weight regulation, spoke to BBC Science Focus about the supplement pairings to avoid.

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Some supplements can counteract each other (Thana Prasongsin/Getty)

Calcium carbonate and iron

Calcium carbonate is one of the most widely taken supplements, commonly used to address heartburn, indigestion, and acid-related stomach issues.

But for anyone also taking iron supplements, it can be a problem.

“High doses of some minerals may interfere with absorption of other minerals through a variety of mechanisms," Dr. Saltzman explained. "Calcium carbonate tends to cause problems for iron supplements.”

According to the doctor, iron needs a lot of stomach acid to be properly absorbed and, as calcium carbonate is an antacid, it can create the opposite environment.

Zinc and copper

Zinc and copper are both essential minerals that the body relies on for immune function, antioxidant defence and connective tissue health. The two are closely linked, but it turns out that taking too much of one can deplete the other.

“Zinc supplements may outright impair the absorption of copper. This could be from natural foods, fortified foods or supplements," Dr. Saltzman added.

As a result, the scientist advises that zinc and copper supplements 'shouldn’t be taken at the same time.'

Calcium and magnesium are important for bone health and muscle function (Cravetiger/Getty)

Folic acid and Vitamin B12

Folic acid is a synthetic form of folate added to foods and supplements to support the production of healthy red blood cells.

However, in high doses, it can create a serious problem for anyone with a vitamin B12 deficiency, especially for those following a plant-based diet.

The problem is that folic acid can 'mask' the signs of B12 deficiency in blood tests which makes it harder to catch and treat before it causes neurological damage, Dr. Saltzman warned.

Vitamin B12 and Vitamin C

Similarly, Vitamin C can reduce the effectiveness of Vitamin B12 when the two are taken together. The medical expert offered the same advice by spacing out the time between taking the supplements to prevent this.

Calcium and magnesium

Taking calcium and magnesium together can also reduce the effectiveness of the two. Both are important for bone health, muscle function, and a range of other processes, but taking them at the same time can limit how well the body absorbs either.

Dr. Saltzman recommends taking both supplements at different times of the day to avoid their counteractive effects.

“Drug-nutrient combinations can influence absorption, metabolism, or excretion," Dr. Saltzman concluded. "It’s always a good idea to consult a reliable source when taking multiple vitamins and supplements to see how they’ll mix.”