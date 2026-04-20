An expert is now warning that a certain type of medication which is currently prescribed to over 40 million Americans actually has frightening withdrawal symptoms.

This is an issue many people may not be aware of, according to the psychologist, who is alerting the public to concerning side effects associated with withdrawals from Sertraline.

Sertraline is an antidepressant that is used to treat conditions such as depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, and panic disorder.

The drug works by increasing the serotonin levels in the brain in order to improve a person’s mood and reduce anxiety.

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This can come with side effects, with the common ones being nausea, diarrhea, insomnia, tremors, and sexual dysfunction.

Vivid dreams are a factor triggered by an increase in REM sleep (Olga Rolenko/Getty Images)

However, what happens when you stop taking the medication? Expert Dr Nikita Amin spoke to Metro where she explained that vivid dreams can occur when experiencing withdrawals.

Dr Amin said: “Sertraline is a SSRI which works by increasing serotonin.”

She added: “Sertraline works on neurotransmitters like serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine. Suddenly reducing these levels forces your brain to try and rebalance itself.”

The serotonin boost in your body when taking the medication plays an important role in your sleep so when the levels drop after you stop taking the drug, this can cause you to have vivid dreams.

What is the science behind vivid dream withdrawal symptoms?

The increase in serotonin in your body while on the medication can act as a suppressant of REM sleep, which is a stage of sleep characterized by high brain activity, vivid dreaming, and temporary muscle paralysis.

Withdrawal from Sertraline can cause vivid dreams (laurence soulez/Getty Images)

So, when you stop taking the medication, you enter what is known as an ‘REM rebound’, as your body can experience an increased amount of REM sleep.

Talking about the vivid dreaming, Dr Amin continued: “They can last for a few weeks. During this time, the brain is trying to adjust to the new levels of sertraline in the body. Within three to six weeks symptoms tend to subside.”

The expert added: “Vivid dreams can be blissful. But due to the intensity of them, they can cause confusion upon waking as they feel very real.

“Vivid dreams will only become nightmares when they evoke a negative emotion such as fear, anxiety, distress. But they can range from delightful to unsettling.”

It is very common for vivid dreams to be triggered by factors that interrupt or increase REM sleep, so it is typically harmless when coming off Sertraline.