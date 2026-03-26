Health official issues warning over common vaping habit directly linked with meningitis outbreak

One extremely common vaping habit could be at the heart of a recent meningitis outbreak in the United Kingdom, as a health official warns people against engaging in one particular activity.

People are starting to become aware of the dangers that vaping poses to your health, as while it is certainly a better alternative than traditional tobacco cigarettes, it's not without issues of its own.

Scientific studies have outlined the greater risk of myocardial infarction – otherwise known as a heart attack – through the use of e-cigarettes, and horrifying simulations have shown exactly what happens to your body when you take a puff.

There might also be a new danger associated with vaping that actually has nothing to do with the typical health risks, as a common habit has been associated with the spread of a potentially fatal infection in certain parts of the UK.

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The spread of meningitis among university students in Kent has now been classed as an outbreak (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Earlier this month it was discovered that a rare strain of bacteria known as meningococcal B (MenB), which causes meningitis, has spread rapidly in what has now been classed as an outbreak in Kent by political figures.

It's understood that the main spread of the bacterial infection occurred at a nightclub in Canterbury, and two people have since tragically passed away from the illness with 20 cases confirmed in total as of the time of writing.

Health officials have warned that the symptoms can be easily mistaken for the common cold, yet could prove to be far more dangerous if left unattended, urging people to remain vigilant.

Part of the advice against the outbreak of MenB is linked to one rather common vaping habit, as it could have been a key factor in how this infection quickly spiralled into an outbreak despite not being that contagious, as reported by the BBC.

Health officials have identified that sharing vapes likely contributed to the spread of MenB in Kent (Getty Stock)

Sharing a single vape between several people, alongside the sharing of drinks within a nightclub, is understood as a potential reason why the infection was able to latch onto so many people at the nightclub, as the transmission of saliva alongside the irritation and inflammation of airways as a result of vaping provided a perfect environment for the bacteria to thrive.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also included this in his analysis of the outbreak, noting that "it doesn't spread very easily. The bacteria is passed to others after a long period of close contact, for example, living with someone in shared accommodation, through prolonged kissing, or sharing vapes and drinks."

All three of these activities are often associated with university students, explaining the higher risk they currently face, and it might make you think twice about borrowing someone's vape when you're next on a night out.