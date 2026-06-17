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White House makes 'basic' scientific error in $14M attempt to turn pool 'American flag blue'
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White House makes 'basic' scientific error in $14M attempt to turn pool 'American flag blue'

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has turned green again

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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