White House makes 'basic' scientific error in $14M attempt to turn pool 'American flag blue'

President Donald Trump had big plans to turn the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ‘American flag blue’ ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations.

However, it seems that the US leader’s attempts were thwarted after the White House made a ‘basic’ scientific error.

Trump’s renovation project cost a whopping $14 million and included pouring hydrogen peroxide into the pool to essentially paint over the algae green with pristine blue.

The president previously described the site as being ‘filthy’ and ‘dirty’, explaining that he wanted to make it ‘beautiful’.

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Trump has received criticism online for his decision to pour hydrogen peroxide into the pool (MANDEL NGAN / Contributor via Getty)

However, despite attempts the pool is in fact green again and it appears to be down to a simple mistake.

Many people have taken to social media to react to the news, with one user writing on X, formerly Twitter: “Ha ha ha ha the hydrogen peroxide only affected the edges I’m dying I’m dying.”

This prompted YouTuber JerryRigEverything to respond with: “I'm thinkin' they fired too many of the scientists. This is super basic stuff.”

The science behind the Lincoln Memorial pool turning green again

So, what is the actual science behind why the hydrogen peroxide didn’t stick? One expert has shed light on the matter.

Y’all, not to be a huge nerd but for the reflecting pool you would need a minimum of about 8,000 liters of 12% hydrogen peroxide to reach the 50 parts per million concentration to kill algae…



Is this what happens when you have 0 scientists in your administration? https://t.co/HF3VLkWbOW — Michael O’Brien (@DrOBrienMD) June 16, 2026

On X, Dr Michael O’Brien explained: “Y’all, not to be a huge nerd but for the reflecting pool you would need a minimum of about 8,000 liters of 12% hydrogen peroxide to reach the 50 parts per million concentration to kill algae… Is this what happens when you have 0 scientists in your administration?”

UFC event takes place at the White House

On Sunday (June 14), Trump hosted the UFC Freedom 250 celebrations at the White House.

This included the installation of the UFC Octagon on the South Lawn of the White House, where roughly 4,000 invited guests attend, with a much larger audience watching from The Ellipse, which is the public park situated just outside the White House complex.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has turned green again (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Speaking about the installation of the UFC cage just outside the White House, Trump told reporters: “We’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people.

“Really, it’s going to have the big UFC fight on June 14, and I’m looking at it and maybe we’ll never ever take it down.”

Officials classified Freedom 250 as a high-level security event, placing it in the same category as major American gatherings such as the Super Bowl, the Indianapolis 500 and the Kentucky Derby.