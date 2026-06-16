Google's latest update to Chrome is likely to arrive with some rather unwelcome changes, as the shift from one form of code to another is expected to break some of the most popular browser extensions, including the all-important ad blockers.

While it's not something that everyone opts for – especially as Google has previously attempted to phase them out – ad blockers are seen by many as an essential part of the internet browsing experience, especially when it comes to using platforms like YouTube.

You can understand why Google and many other websites would want to get rid of the free extensions though, as ad revenue is one of the only revenue streams for sites to consistently generate money, and ad blocks negate that completely.

As reported by TechPP, the newest updates to Google Chrome – versions 150 and 151 respectively – are removing the Manifest V2 code that serves as a 'rulebook' of sorts for extensions on the browser, opting instead for the new (but perhaps not improved) Manifest V3 code that arrives with far harsher restrictions.

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Google Chrome's latest update brings harsher restrictions for third-party extensions, affecting countless ad blockers (Kimihiro Hoshino/AFP via Getty Images)

Manifest V3 code now provides far less control to individual third-party extensions when it comes to network access and other features, which significantly limits – if not outright removes – the impact that ad blockers like uBlock Origin can have on the platform.

Google claims that this move has been made to enhance the cybersecurity protections available to Chrome users, and while this is a legitimate concern for some extensions, it's certainly not a coincidence that ad blockers are targeted as a consequence.

On top of this, any workarounds that were previously available to users trying to take advantage of previously removed ad blockers will now be blocked too, with support for Manifest V2 code removed wholesale from Chrome.

Many ad blockers won't be supported after the complete transition from Chrome's Manifest V2 code to Manifest V3 (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Not every ad blocker will fall as a result of this – with some already adapting their code to support the Manifest V3 transition – but you might have adapt your extension of choice, and it looks like some of the big ones might not make the cut.

Many users on Reddit have taken the introduction of Manifest V3 as a push to change browsers, with rivals like Firefox, Opera, and even Microsoft's Edge touted as possible alternatives.

Part of the issue for people, however, stems from how easy it has become to be wedded to Chrome after several years, or perhaps even decades, of use — especially as Google's service offers arguably the best integration for platforms like Gmail or the in-built password manager, making a complete transition more difficult than you might think.