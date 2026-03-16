Google Maps is set to make some major changes that have the potential to completely change the app forever.

The trusty road map is set to drastically change as it makes further integrations with artificial intelligence.

This comes after it was revealed on Thursday (March 12), that two new AI powered features will be joining the app.

The tech giant is reimagining Google Maps to include AI assistance (Google)

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On the Google website, it explained how the company is ‘reimagining maps’ with the help of its AI assistant Gemini, saying: “Today, Google Maps is fundamentally changing what a map can do. By bringing together the world's freshest map with our most capable Gemini models, we’re transforming exploration into a simple conversation and making driving more intuitive than ever with our biggest navigation upgrade in over a decade.”

The tech giant went on to detail the new ‘Ask Maps’ feature, which will integrate AI assistance into the app.

Google explained: “We’re introducing Ask Maps, a new conversational experience that answers complex, real-world questions a map could never answer before. Now you can ask for things like, “My phone is dying — where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?” or “Is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?” Previously, finding this information meant lots of research and sifting through reviews. But now, you can just tap the “Ask Maps” button and get your questions answered conversationally, with a customized map to help you visualize your options.

“Ask Maps is uniquely helpful - tapping into Maps’ fresh information about the world to show you everything you need to know before you go, personalizing responses to you, and making it easy to turn plans into action.”

Google Maps is getting AI integration (Thomas Fuller/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to Google, the results that Ask Maps provides when you ask it questions are personalized to you based on the places you have searched for before.

The firm has said that this is to help you ‘get the most relevant recommendations’.

It continued: “Once you have a place in mind, Ask Maps makes it easy to turn plans into action. You can book restaurant reservations, save places to a list or share them with friends. Get directions and navigate to your destination with just a few taps.”

This new feature has already begun to roll out in the US on both Android and iOS, with other countries expected to receive it soon. It is also set to drop on desktop soon.