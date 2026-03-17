Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI could land him with a significant payout, and the world's richest man has revealed on social media exactly what he plans to do with the money if he does emerge victorious.

Considering the fact that he was one of the company's co-founders, it might come as a surprise to some that Elon Musk is suing OpenAI in a major legal case, although delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding the challenge it starts to make more sense.

Musk and ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman have been locked in a lengthy feud despite being among OpenAI's initial leaders, and part of that tension comes from how Musk split off from the leading AI company.

It is understood that there was a power struggle on the board, with some founders pointing out a conflict of interest with Musk's AI development at Tesla, and the billionaire's attempts to take over the company were rejected.

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Musk and Altman were once friends and co-founders of OpenAI, but are now rivals in a major court case (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Years later, Musk has now sued OpenAI for the direction that the company has taken, specifically referencing its transition into a for-profit entity alongside allegations of antitrust partnerships with Microsoft.

The lawsuit is still ongoing, yet Musk seeks anywhere between $79 billion and $134 billion in 'wrongful gains' as a result of the allegations he has levied against OpenAI, potentially extending his already outrageous lead at the top of the world's rich list.

While even the lower end figure would make anybody across the world at least the 25th richest person right now, Musk has outlined his potentially unexpected plans for the funds if he did prove successful.









Taking to X, Musk outlined: "Btw, the proceeds of any legal victory in the OpenAI case will be donated to charity. I will in no way enrich myself."

According to the man himself, he has only a fraction of his jaw-dropping $834 billion net worth available in cash, yet all of the money would be given away in an unprecedented philanthropic effort.









Some on social media have criticised this statement, however, pointing towards the dissonance in Musk's modesty and his lack of clarity when it comes to the recipient of his donations.

"The richest man in the world worth almost a trillion dollars is telling us he 'will in no way enrich' himself. C'mon buddy, read the room," wrote one user in response to Musk's post, with another noting that "his money could end world hunger and house the homeless."

Some have even speculated that the 'charity' in question could in fact be OpenAI due to it technically being a non-profit, and others have argued that this 'bold' statement signals that Musk "basically knows he lost that case" as it allows him to appear magnanimous without needing to follow through.