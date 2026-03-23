Time flies by when you're one of the biggest superpowers in the world. With the White House celebrating 250 years of American history in 2026, it's not just limited edition coins, commemorative UFC matches, and the so-called 'Freedom Plane' flying the stars and stripes.

The Semiquincentennial is something of a big deal for more than just President Donald Trump, and to honor this landmark occasion, one auction house is letting us humble Americans buy a copy of the Declaration of Independence...well, if we've got the bank balance of Elon Musk.

Away from Trump's Freedom Plane flying Founding era documents like the William Stone engraving of the Declaration of Independence, 1774's Articles of Association, and George Washington's Oath of Allegiance, there's a chance to take home a piece of Americana to keep.

This rare copy starts at $1 million when it goes under the hammer (Goldin Auctions)

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Owning the Declaration of Independence might sound like a wild idea, but just imagine being able to wheel it out at your next dinner party. Going under the hammer at Goldin Auctions, the rare Exeter Broadside copy is up for grabs at a whopping $1 million starting bid.

While the original Declaration of Independence is housed at the National Archives, numerous other copies were printed and distributed so that the government could share the news with the (then) 13 states, military leaders, and newspapers.

These were printed on large pieces of paper called 'broadsides', with the likes of the Dunlap Broadsides being national and the Exeter Broadsides being more regional to New Hampshire. Apparently, Goldin's Exeter Broadside is one of only 10 known to still be around in 2026, making it more than just your average collector's item.

Speaking to Philly Voice, Goldin founder Ken Goldin explained: "This one is in tremendous condition, (considering) it may have been posted in a tavern or some kind of hall. The fact that any of them survived is remarkable."

While Goldin refused to speculate on how much this copy could go for, it's noted that one in a similar condition was sold by Christie's for nearly $5.7 million in January 2026.

Elsewhere, similarly rare copy produced by Stone went up for auction in 2021 and was snapped up by business mogul George Norcross III for $4 million.

With the Exeter Broadside's bids starting at $1 million, expect it to fetch a pretty penny, although its lofty entry will price most of us out.

Announcing the auction on social media while standing next to retired Eagles player Jason Kelce, he and Goldin joked about the eventual buyer being in possession of a secret treasure map – giving the nod to the Nicolas Cage-led National Treasure.

Other items in the Semiquincentennial auction include a handwritten letter from Benjamin Franklin, one from George Washington, and a 1783 peace treaty between the USA and the UK.

Hyping the sale, Goldin concluded: "It's going to be an amazing collection of historical artifacts ranging not only from the time of the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War, but through historic moments and individuals throughout the 250 years, like Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Babe Ruth and everybody in between."