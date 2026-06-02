Outdoor clothing giant Patagonia has shared the reason behind why it is suing a climate activist over an infringement of trademark.

Earlier this year, drag performer and activist Pattie Gonia revealed that she was being sued by the corporation.

The controversy gained widespread attention when Pattie Gonia took to social media to address the lawsuit, accussing Patagonia of trying to silence their activism.

In a clip shared to Instagram, Pattie Gonia said: “Patagonia told the media they’re only suing me for a dollar, what they’re actually trying to do is to take away my name permanently and threaten me with more than one million dollars in legal fees.

“This is not a brand conflict, this is a corporation trying to erase an activist, and this is how corporations bully individuals who cannot match their resources, because this would take away not only my activism and my career, but also the livelihoods of the team I employ.

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“This is a betrayal of Patagonia’s core mission because if they’re ‘in business to save the home planet’, why are they suing a climate activist?”

The Patagonia lawsuit against Pattie Gonia has gained widespread attention

Many people took to the Instagram comment section to share messages of support, with one user writing: “The fact that PATAGONIA is a place first not a brand. They do not own that word this is messyyyyy.”

Another said: “Cartoonishly insane bully behavior from a supposedly “friendly” company that was benefitting from your likeness in the first place.”

And a third person added: “Speaking out is scary but we have to fight: nobody should be punished just for defending the planet!”

Drag performer and activist Pattie Gonia revealed that she was being sued by Patagonia (Instagram/@pattiegonia)

Patagonia has also spoken out on social media about the lawsuit

Since then, Patagonia has also taken to the internet to share their side of the story, publishing an Instagram post explaining why they are pursuing legal action.

The firm claims that they ‘wish lawsuit had not been necessary’ and have shared a list of conditions they want Pattie Gonia to meet.

This includes withdrawing all trademark applications, stopping to use Patagonia logos, and stopping to sell and promote apparel and other products as Pattie Gonia.

In a statement provided to UNILAD Tech, a spokesperson for Patagonia said: “Over the past several years, we’ve tried to find a path forward that would allow Pattie Gonia to continue their work while also protecting the Patagonia trademark. These conversations have included multiple proposals - each intended to support that path - along with ongoing dialogue and genuine efforts to avoid this ending up in court. Unfortunately, we could not reach an agreement.

“Patagonia has a responsibility to protect the company that generations of employees have helped build. Not because a name matters more than people, but because that name carries trust, purpose, and decades of work connected to environmental activism, product, storytelling and community impact. Protecting the Patagonia trademark is part of protecting the ability of this company to continue doing that work in the future.

“This matter is not about seeking financial gain, nor is it about challenging anyone’s identity or right to advocacy, protest, or creative expression. The last thing we wanted was a legal fight with someone who shares our values, but we must protect our business and employees.”

UNILAD Tech has reached out to Pattie Gonia for comment.