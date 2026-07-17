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Shock over rapper Akon's $6 billion abandoned city inspired by iconic Marvel movie
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Shock over rapper Akon's $6 billion abandoned city inspired by iconic Marvel movie

The abandoned megaproject looks 'so lonely'

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Chin / Stringer / Getty
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