MrBeast has revealed what he wants to happen to his YouTube channel after he dies, and it is probably exactly the kind of thing fans would expect from him.

Jimmy Donaldson has spent years turning increasingly outrageous ideas into massive online events, from giving away life-changing sums of money to staging endurance challenges that rack up hundreds of millions of views.

That has made the question of what happens to the MrBeast brand in the long term a much bigger one than it would be for most creators.

This is indeed a big question, since the MrBeast name is not just one YouTube channel anymore, but a huge business built around videos, products, competitions and a group of familiar faces who have appeared alongside him for years.

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MrBeast insists the tombstone challenge idea is not just a joke (Phillip Faraone/Stringer/Getty Images)

However, rather than quietly naming a successor, MrBeast says he has a far more unusual plan involving one final challenge at his tombstone.

The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by LunixTwin on June 24 this year, shows MrBeast speaking on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh back in September 2022, where the creator explained that several of his closest collaborators would compete for the channel after his death.

We should note that some of the ‘who-said-what’ in LunixTwin’s transcript is inaccurate, after we went to the original YouTube video to double-check the quotes ourselves; you can still check out the segment in the MrBeast episode of the Flagrant podcast right now, from the 11-minute mark.

Donaldson explained: "The second I die — Carl, Chandler, Chris, the three guys, Nolan maybe. He's a little newer. We haven't decided if he partakes yet or not. They all put their hand on my tombstone, last one to take it off gets the channel. Everything. 100% everything."

Whilst it sounds more like the idea for just a final MrBeast video than a normal inheritance plan, Donaldson appeared to be taking the idea seriously during the conversation.

The podcast hosts then began questioning exactly who would be allowed to take part, with Singh joking that not everyone has been included.

Seemingly talking about Tariq, Singh asked: "...dude, you just left the brown guy out of this."

MrBeast replied: "Well, he's not on camera. He's the camera guy. So like, most people haven't seen him."

Schulz was then asked whether Tariq should also get the chance to join the challenge, rather than being excluded because he works mostly behind the camera.

There was a small bit of agreement, though MrBeast responded: "As of right now it's just written in the little plan. It's just those three. We have to update it and put Nolan and maybe Tariq in it."

For those who may think the idea was merely brought up in jest, but MrBeast soon doubled down on how serious he is — and reminded viewers it is something he has already thought about before on social media.

MrBeast reiterated: Mark my words. I don't even know if I've really said it publicly. I tweeted it one time, but I'm serious. I don't care how much you guys are crying."

As for when this plan first came out, MrBeast first shared the tombstone competition on X back in March 2021, saying that Chris, Karl, and Chandler should compete by keeping their hands on his tombstone, with the winner getting the channel.