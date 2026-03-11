Government faces backlash as officials call for complete ban on 'normal' porn category

Further restrictions to pornography in the United Kingdom could be on their way, as the government faces backlash amid calls to ban one 'normal' category following strict age verification blocks.

The legal parameters of pornography have become increasingly complex and restrictive in the United Kingdom over the past few years, as while there has historically been bans on certain types of content, one of the most popular categories could face significant restrictions despite some claiming it to be 'normal'.

There have been several acts, including things like torture and bondage, that have been restricted within pornography despite being legal between individuals in private, although some of these laws were relaxed a few years ago in amendments to the Obscene Publications Act.

Following a new crackdown on 'harmful' content within porn found online, the UK government has proposed new rules that would outlaw the depiction of incest, with some wanting that extended towards content involving step-relations.

As reported by Sky News, some ministers have been accused of 'losing the plot' after splitting the distinction between depictions of incest and step-incest within porn, with the former lined up for a ban whereas the latter would be allowed.

Certain MPs are threatening revolt if the UK government doesn't ban depictions of step-incest within pornography (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Content involving step-siblings or step-parents has grown in popularity significantly over the last few years, with a likely explanation being that it allows people to engage in 'taboo' topics without strictly breaking any laws.

Relationships and intercourse between step-relations is, after all, entirely legal, yet some government officials have threatened to rebel against the current administration if laws don't get extended to cover all bases.

Baroness Gabby Bertin, who has led an independent review into harmful pornographic content, is one of the leading figures calling for a ban on step-incest videos, declaring during an interview with BBC Newsnight that "some of this content is so shocking I think most people would be staggered to know it was actually in theory still legal content."





She highlighted specifically content deemed to be 'violent' and 'abusive', typically involving "girls who look so underage it could pass for child sexual abuse material," adding that people "shouldn't be watching it" regardless of the viewer's age.

The amendment that would ban step-incest content has been passed through the House of Lords with a narrow victory of 144 to 143, and this could potentially lead to a vote in the House of Commons that would make it part of official law in the United Kingdom.

Some aren't necessarily convinced that it's as big of an issue as government officials like Baroness Bertin are making out, with one commenter on X noting:

"Erm... step-incest isn't a thing. That's commonly known as two people whom are unrelated having intimate contact... which is... normal?"

This represents the challenges that the government will face if it does decide to enact a ban, especially as a large portion of step-incest content is entirely put on with actors that have no relation to each other, step or otherwise.