While you might think the world's richest man spends lavishly given the massive profits from his various enterprises like Tesla, xAI, The Boring Company, and SpaceX, Elon Musk actually prefers a surprisingly modest lifestyle.

Other tech billionaires have taken different approaches to their wealth.

Microsoft's Bill Gates channels his fortune into philanthropic efforts through the Gates Foundation, while late Apple founder Steve Jobs' widow maintains a similarly charitable focus while staying largely out of the public eye.

Even celebrities like Daniel Radcliffe, who chose a practical over a flashy sports car after his Harry Potter success, opted for a more carbon-friendly vehicle.

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But according to his mother, Musk keeps his cost of living pretty low and minimalistic.

Maye Musk reportedly slept in the 'garage' when she visited her son, Elon (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty)

Maye Musk recently posted photos on X showing her son's modest dwelling, which is reportedly a prefabricated tiny home near SpaceX Starbase in Texas.

The 375–400 sq ft factory-built unit is a far cry from a mansion and according to Maye, 'there is no food in the fridge.'

The picture shows an open living and kitchen space with mostly bare walls, white cabinets, a stainless steel refrigerator, a stove, and a farmhouse-style sink. On the coffee table sits a rocket-shaped sculpture (likely referencing his SpaceX work), a few books and an unexplained katana sword.

Maye mentioned that she stayed in the 'garage' while visiting Musk, noting that the 'shower only has one towel' which she left for Elon.

According to Maye, her weeks spent in the 'Kalahari Desert without a shower and very little water' prepared her for such living conditions.

Back in 2021, Musk tweeted about his Boca Chica house, captioning: “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome.”













For $50,000, you're looking at around £40,000–45,000, which is nowhere near what we were expecting from an almost trillionaire.

The tech mogul famously sold his mass of luxury real estate, although it's unclear whether he's purchased larger properties elsewhere, as Musk tends to keep his personal details private.

People were quick to comment on the living standards and what the billionaire's mother put up with during her stay.

"Why does a billionaire live like a teenager who can't care gor [sic] himself and why is this admirable?" one user questioned.

"He has important things to do that don't include grocery shopping and/or towels. 🤣" another claimed.

"If my son makes me sleep in Garage in spite of being a millionaire, I’d kick his ass! How do you accept this treatment from a soon to be trillionaire?" someone else protested.