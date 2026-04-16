The father of Elon Musk has claimed Jeffrey Epstein is still living in a shocking statement on Russian state television.

Many viewers were shocked to see Errol Musk make claims that the late convicted sex offender is still alive when he appeared in an interview on Russian TV.

Despite the fact that Epstein, who was awaiting trial over sex trafficking charges, was found dead in his cell back in 2019, the father of tech mogul Musk has argued that he could still be alive.

Errol said: “In my opinion, it’s absurd to think that he is dead. It’s ridiculous.”

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He continued: “The prison guards have come out to say that he was swapped out the night before he was supposed to commit suicide. The cameras were off at the wrong time, the guards went to sleep.

“It’s absolutely absurd to think that this man is [dead]. He’s alive and well.”

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Errol is a regular visitor of Russia, appearing last week at a Moscow cathedral for its Russian Orthodox Easter midnight service, which was attended by Vladimir Putin.

According to a report by the Guardian, Errol has previously claimed that his whole family are ‘a little bit in awe’ of Putin.

He also described the Russian leader as being a ‘very stable and pleasant man’.

Errol’s claims about Epstein have sparked a reaction online, with many people taking to social media to share their own thoughts on the matter.

On Reddit, one user wrote: “Elon Musk's dad has a kid(s?) with his stepdaughter. That alone should disqualify him from commenting about Epstein.”

Another said: “I don’t care what Elon Musk himself says. Why would I care what his dad says?”

A third person commented: “A whole family of attention seeking idiots.”

Errol Musk made a strange claim about Epstein while in Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And a fourth added: “He raised Elon, that’s how I feel about it.”

Investigations into the crimes of Epstein have been continuing, with a deposition being conducted by the US House Oversight Committee earlier this year where Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, refused to answer any questions put to her at the advice of her lawyer.

Instead, Maxwell’s lawyer, David Markus, said: “If this committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path.

“Ms Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump.”

As of November 2025, the Justice Department said that at least 1,000 women were victimized by Epstein, said USA Today.