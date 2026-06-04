An awkward moment was shared on the red carpet when Vivian Wilson was asked about her estranged billionaire father during an interview.

The 22-year-old has been outspoken about the breakdown of her relationship with Musk, who has publicly referred to her as having been ‘killed’ by the so-called ‘woke mind virus’.

The pair have had a strained relationship since Wilson publicly came out as transgender.

Previously taking to his own social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the tech mogul wrote: “The woke mind virus killed my son.”

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Elon Musk has claimed Vivian Wilson was 'killed by the woke mind virus' (Valerie Plesch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Wilson has also spoken out about Musk, writing on Meta’s Threads in response: “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead. I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. ....he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him.”

Now, Wilson has faced an awkward encounter this week while appearing at fashion company Desigual’s 40th birthday event in Ibiza, Spain.

The model was answering questions from the press when one reporter asked: “Your father, the best, no?” Appearing not to hear the question, Wilson replied: “What, sorry?”

The reporter followed up with: “The best, your father.” This resulted in Wilson abruptly walking away, cutting the interview short.





Vivian Wilson walks off during an interview after the interviewer brings up her father, Elon Musk, and calls him "the best." pic.twitter.com/HXyDdnVpaz — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 4, 2026

In previous interviews, Wilson has shed more light on what it was like growing up with Musk as her father, describing the Tesla boss as being ‘uncaring’, ‘narcissistic’, and ‘quick to anger’.

In Teen Vogue, she added: “I don’t give a f*** about him. I really don’t. It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”

But despite being the daughter of the richest man on the planet, according to Wilson, she isn’t as rich as some people might believe.

Previously speaking to The Cut, she shared how she lives in LA with three roommates because it is ‘cheaper’.

Vivian Wilson has spoken about her strained relationship with her father Elon Musk (YouTube/@europapress)

In the interview, Wilson said: “People assume I have a lot of money, I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal.”

She continued: “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one [referring to Musk] is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

Wilson added: “College is expensive, I don’t have that kind of inheritance.

“I don’t have a desire to be superrich, I can afford food, I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles.”