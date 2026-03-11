The world could soon face the wrath of the Antichrist according to one prominent Catholic priest, as he argues that the 'stage is set' for the ominous figure to return, potentially leading to the end of the world as we know it.

It's safe to say that the world isn't exactly in a great place right now, as between major conflict in Iran and the rapidly accelerating climate crisis, some fear that our planet doesn't have long left before its consumed by destruction either natural or man-made.

Some of the most prominent predictions for the future come from the religious world, however, as prophets and mystics claim to have received messages from God who warns them of what's to come.

Some major prophecies made on social media include the largest earthquake in history that would tear the United States apart, yet one recent warning from a Catholic priest has left many worried for the future.

As shared by the Daily Mail, Father Chad Ripperger revealed an ominous warning when speaking on the Shawn Ryan Show, as he predicted that the 'stage is set' for the Antichrist's return, and it might have already arrived.

"The Antichrist has to be able to rule the world," Father Ripperger declared. "He's not going to rule through governance. He's going to rule it through economies."

The Catholic priest added that the current conditions affecting the world represent an ideal field for the Antichrist to enter, with historical theological notions suggesting that the time would arrive when widespread moral collapse occurs.

Father Ripperger believes that the world – or at the very least, America – has faced this moral collapse for nearly a century, marking 70 years ago as the nexus point where it all began.

"That's happened since the 1950s. There's been an implosion where people just aren't following the laws of God and of the natural law in any sense of the term," the priest argued.

Father Ripperger believes that the world has been ripe for the Antichrist's return since the 1950s (Getty Stock)

This is perhaps similar to recent comments by US military commanders who suggested that the war in Iran would not only mark the return of Jesus Christ but the end of the world as we know it, although Ripperger's theory appears to hinge far more on the aforementioned control of the economy.

"We're almost there, where they could literally just decide, look, unless you're going to sign off on certain things, you're not going to have access to the digital currency that we're going to enact worldwide," he prophesized.

"They say that the Antichrist will be so charismatic, and unless a person has specific graces from God, you're going to easily get sucked into what he teaches and what he professes."

In a world becoming increasingly dominated by a handful of wealthy and powerful figures, perhaps his theory isn't necessarily too far fetched, although you might question the religious correlation.