Amazon driver to face prison sentence after 'absolutely disgusting' act is caught on camera

Most Amazon delivery drivers spend little more than a minute at each address at their work through their route for the day, yet one employee has found himself in trouble with the law after taking more than he gave at one particular address.

While there are a number of privacy concerns that have only increased following the reveal of a 'dystopian' advert earlier this year, there are certain situations where a Ring Doorbell camera can come in handy.

Simply knowing who is at your door without having to answer it is enough for many, but people can use it to see any potential vandalism or suspicious activity outside their home — and a similar device was even used to provide vital information in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie last month.

The surveillance device was also central to a recent court case involving an Amazon delivery driver, as he was caught kidnapping one home's cat while dropping off a parcel, and he might find himself subject to prison time if the judge doesn't rule in his favor.

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One Amazon delivery driver was caught taking the cat of someone he was delivering to (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As reported by LADbible, 42-year-old Catalin Stancu was delivering a package to the Halifax home of Carl Crowther when he decided to pick up the family cat from the garden and take it with him as he drove away.

Crowther was immediately alarmed when he discovered the cat, named Nora, missing when he returned home from work — yet discovered the horrific actions of the Amazon driver upon reviewing his Ring Doorbell camera's footage for the day.

Stancu was eventually tracked down by the West Yorkshire Police, although he had messaged Crowther and his family admitting that he had the cat in an attempt to return it, but that still might not spare him from a prison sentence in a rather unorthodox case.

Stancu's actions were captured by Crowther's Ring Doorbell camera, revealing why the family's cat was missing (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The driver pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to the crime, with the Pet Abduction Act 2024 viewing pets at sentient beings instead of property, resulting in a stricter charge of up to five years in prison, but Stancu's sentencing has been adjourned to a later date.

District Judge Alexander Boyd suggested that the crime committed by the driver is "far too serious for just a financial penalty," but it's unclear exactly how much he could be given, especially considering his attempts to return the cat after taking it away.

Crowther noted that Stancu's actions "only increased our fear and emotional distress," but revealed that his family is "delighted, and very much relieved, that Nora is now back home.

"She does not seem fazed by the events of the past few days," he added, revealing that she "is happily enjoying the extra treats and cuddles."

UniladTech have reached out to Amazon for comment.