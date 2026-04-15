Emails from alleged Sam Altman firebomber detail chilling motive behind attack in 'last warning' against AI

In the aftermath of Sam Altman's San Francisco home being hit by a Molotov cocktail and the OpenAI CEO posting a heartfelt blog, a series of chilling emails from a man arrested in connection with the attack have been leaked online.

Although it's unclear whether Sam Atlman was at home at the time, OpenAI sent a note to employees confirming that an incendiary device was hurled at a perimeter fence at 3:45 a.m. This triggered an alarm, with the suspect fleeing on foot and later being found threatening an attack on the AI company's nearby headquarters.

Atlman has continued to be a divisive figure of the tech scene, with a series of mounting wrongful death lawsuits against OpenAI, as well as the company's recent deal with the U.S. government. Still, this attack of violence against his home has been condoned, with 20-year-old Daniel Moreno-Gama being arrested shortly after the incident.

Who is Daniel Moreno-Gama?

Daniel Moreno-Gama has been arrested over the attack on Altman's home (Department of Justice)

As reported by NBC News, FBI agents went to Moreno-Gama’s home in Spring, a suburb of Houston. After spending several hours there on Monday morning, he's been charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and damage and destruction of property by means of explosives.

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Federal officials have released stills from surveillance cameras at Altman's residence, appearing to show Moreno-Gama throwing a Molotov cocktail. This was accompanied by further stills that seem to show him trying to gain access to OpenAI offices.

The Justice Department explained how "Moreno-Gama attempted to break the glass doors of the building with a chair and stated that he had come to burn down the location and kill anyone inside."

When officers attended the scene, they found him with a "jug of kerosene, a blue lighter and a document,” which is now being reported as a manifesto.

The one described in court documents matches one sent to the outlet and other news organizations, with a 23-page paper sent from an email address bearing Moreno-Gama's name shortly after the attack.

Reminding us of Luigi Mangione's reported manifesto that was found in the aftermath of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Johnson being killed, the one connected to Moreno-Gama argues that humanity is being pushed toward extinction due to AI, calling for violence against those who are accelerating its inclusion. As part of the document, the list of various AI execs and their associated addresses was also listed.

What punishment could Daniel Moreno-Gama face?

Altman has condoned the attack on his home (Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty)

The Justice Department writes: "The first part of the document, entitled ‘Your Last Warning’ by Daniel Moreno-Gama, advocated against AI and for the killing and commission of other crimes against CEOs of AI companies and their investors, listing names and addresses that purported to belong to multiple CEOs and investors.

“In the document, Moreno-Gama admitted to attempting to kill the victim CEO and requested others to join his movement.”

This was reportedly the first part of a three-part series, with the second titled "Some more words on the matter of our impending extinction", while the third part seems to be directly aimed at Altman himself. The 10-page complaint adds: "'To [Victim-1’s name] if you make it’ in which MORENO-GAMA states ‘If by some miracle you live, then I would take this as a sign from the divine to redeem yourself…'"

Currently, Moreno-Gama faces a maximum 20-year sentence for damage and destruction of property by means of explosives, as well as a maximum 10-year sentence for possession of an unregistered firearm.

Despite Moreno-Gama claiming he's only guilty of property damage, US attorney Craig Missakian warned: "If the evidence shows that Mr. Moreno-Gama executed these attacks to change public policy or to coerce government and other officials, we will treat this as an act of domestic terrorism and together with our law enforcement partners prosecute him to the fullest extent allowed by law."