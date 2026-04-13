While the world has been glued to the ongoings of the likes of OpenAI and its advancements in artificially intelligent technology, one billionaire has come out of retirement to throw his own hat in the ring.

This comes as Jeff Bezos is now reportedly seeking a whopping $100 billion in funding for a secretive project.

The billionaire is now looking for help with his new AI startup company known as Project Prometheus.

Jeff Bezos retired back in 2021 when he stepped down as the CEO of Amazon (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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This is according to a report by the Wall Street Journal which revealed that the Amazon founder was seeking investors in order to ‘buy companies in major industrial sectors such as chipmaking, defense and aerospace’.

Bezos retired back in 2021 when he stepped down as the CEO of Amazon, however, the mogul appears to be busy after he recently made trips to Singapore and the Middle East in a bid to raise the money needed for this project.

What is Jeff Bezos’ Project Prometheus?

Project Prometheus is a new AI startup set up by Bezos and business exec Vik Bajaj back in November 2025.

The firm launched with $2.6 billion in funding and has plans to put AI into robotics, engineering and manufacturing.

However, it seems like Bezos will need a lot more than the starting funds as he is now attempting to raise a whopping $100 billion alongside Bajaj, who previously worked for Google.

So, how does Project Prometheus differ from other AI companies? First off, it isn’t consumer-facing, meaning that Bezos hopes this firm could become the invisible backbone of various industries.

Jeff Bezos is trying to raise $100 billion (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

This includes the likes of healthcare and finance, all the way to manufacturing and logistics, which might all one day rely on AI firms to function.

There are still a lot of details about these plans that are not yet available to the public but what we do know is Bezos appears to be building the blocks of another empire that could become a vital part of industries.

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing on Reddit: “God I can’t imagine how many hours those first employees are gonna be putting in to get this thing off the ground.”

Another said: “I am trying to understand what qualifications Jeff Bezos has to lead AI startups except for of course, he will learn on the job as is the case with everyone else who could do the same.”

And a third person joked: “I thought he was AI.”