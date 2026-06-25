Bill Gates has been vocal about the jobs he thinks will end up being taken over by AI, but also there are some that he thinks will be safe – despite not everyone agreeing.

AI is on a roll, as more and more tools are created all the time in hopes of making people’s jobs more efficient.

However, this efficiency isn’t just an aid for existing workers – it can replace the need for them entirely, depending on what they do.

According to investment bank Morgan Stanley, per Bloomberg, AI has already seen the loss of eight per cent of jobs around the world.

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However, Gates seems to think AI is capable of taking over so many more roles – all except four.

According to the Economic Times, Gates believes that coders, biologists, energy workers and professional athletes are all safe from the AI takeover.

Bill gates claims four jobs are safe from AI (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

He revealed to Jimmy Fallon about the latter: "You know, like baseball. We won't want to watch computers play baseball."

I don’t know. That viral video of a robot kicking a child in China could be a good piece of supporting evidence for robots to replace American Football.

Anyway, Gates added that there isn’t much we’ll need humans for in the future, which means most of us could be laid off.

He explained: "So, there'll be some things that we reserve for ourselves, but in terms of making things and moving things, and growing food, over time, those will be basically solved problems."

While it makes sense that those roles could be safe, not everyone in the tech space think the same.

He said sports is one of his picks (Getty Stock Images)

For example, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, argues that we should stop saying kids should learn to code because AI can replace programming languages with human language prompts, making everyone capable of coding, per 80 Level.

Then there’s Microsoft AI’s CEO, who thinks software engineering has months until it will see the impact of AI.

In a conversation with the Financial Times, Mustafa Suleyman, claimed that white-collar work is around 18 months way from its end.

On the flip-side, Microsoft CEO said, per PC Gamer, that AI should be used as an enhancer to existing staff, noting: "We need to find something useful for AI."

Now, if you were wondering what jobs aren’t safe, in 2025 Microsoft listed 40 jobs that are 'most at risk' of being made irrelevant by AI, which includes the likes of Interpreters and translators, Historians, Mathematicians, and Journalists.

So, see ya.