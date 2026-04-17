DNC bans staff from using ChatGPT and Claude AI with one bizarre exception

It's certainly no secret that the Republican party has gone all in on artificial intelligence, yet the same can't be said for their blue rivals as staff attending the Democratic National Convention (DNC) have been banned from using two of the most popular AI tools.

It's not just data centers and funding that the current government are investing into AI, as many of its most prominent figures – including current President Donald Trump – have been eager to share bizarre AI generated images and videos to social media.

President Trump previously caused chaos among experts and elected officials when he shared an AI generated image of himself as the pope, and somehow topped that this week with another photo portraying himself as Jesus Christ.

While there remains some within the Democratic camp that are supportive of AI, causing division among the party following the introduction of a major new bill, the blue side of American politics has now made a bold statement over the use of the controversial technology ahead of its annual conference.

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Donald Trump's AI usage has been well documented, but he's far from the only one within his party to go all in on the tech (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

As reported by Axios, Democrats as a whole have been slower to adopt AI compared to their Republican counterparts, with many fearful that it could eventually come for their jobs and threaten their privacy amid concerning risks.

There have only been a handful of official party adverts using AI, and new reports indicate that DNC staffers have been barred from using tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude for all but a select few tasks.

What has seemingly been granted as an exception, however, is the use of Google's Gemini AI model for coding, data analysis, and 'other tasks' — suggesting that it's more about what specific AI tool that you're using as opposed to the use of AI overall.

DNC staffers have been banned from using ChatGPT and Claude, although they are seemingly allowed free reign within Google's Gemini (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Axios revealed that the decision to permit the use of Gemini is specifically due to its integration with the DNC's existing tools, according to one convention official, and that the policy has actually caused AI usage to increase this year in a surprising turn of events.

Roughly 64 per cent of Republicans use AI tools daily in their jobs, whereas the Democrat equivalent sits at 'just' 49 per cent — a lower figure, but one that doesn't project as strong of an opposition to the tech that some might have expected or even hoped.

Some have responded negatively to this odd policy on social media, with journalist Taylor Lorenz sharing "the laugh I just let out" at the exception to Gemini, whereas another in the replies called the Democrats an "embarrassment of a party" in reference to this rule.