Some franchises seem almost too big to turn into movies or TV shows, and while there are continued calls for a live-action Grand Theft Auto, where would you even begin in bringing it to the silver screen? We've also got to remember the ever-looming shadow of the video game curse, and while many think it's been bested, recent flops like Monster Hunter, Borderlands, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City would like to have a word. Even on the small screen, Netflix's short-lived Resident Evil (what is it with this franchise?), Paramount's Halo, and the massive fall-off of The Witcher prove that video game fans are some of the pickiest around.

Still, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie becoming one of 2026's biggest movies, there's some serious bank to be made. Another gaming Goliath is set to finally grace the silver screen, although this film has been cooking for a lot longer than fans would've hoped.

A slew of upcoming adaptations include Amazon's God of War series, Sony's The Legend of Zelda movie, and a presumably sprawling Elden Ring from A24. As comic book movie fatigue settles in, video games could soon fill that gap. Better yet, the latest announcement could mean big news for PlayStation fans.

What do we know about the Metal Gear Solid movie?

20 years after it was first announced, a Metal Gear Solid movie is finally coming (Konami)

Giving the long-awaited Call of Duty movie a run for its money in terms of hype and drawn-out development, Final Destination: Bloodlines' Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are now attached to a Metal Gear Solid movie.

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The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the dynamic duo will head up a live-action version of Konami's stealth series. Considering Hideo Kojima released Metal Gear on MSX home computers all the way back in 1987, we're astounded it's taken this long to get the IP to cinemas. Following the dynamic duo's work on breathing new life into the Final Destination franchise, they've apparently been offered a first-look deal at Sony while working under their new Wonderlab company.

As part of this, they've reportedly taken the reins to Sony Columbia Pictures long-gestated Metal Gear Solid.

Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch cheered: "Zach and Adam are thrilling storytellers, masters of visuals and suspense, and two of the most impressive director/producers working today. With projects across all the company’s film labels, we are so happy to create a home for them, and proud to have them as part of the Sony family."

Lipovsky and Stein were equally happy to get started as they concluded: "Metal Gear Solid was nothing short of a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece that forever revolutionized video games. We are thrilled and honored to bring Hideo Kojima’s iconic characters and unforgettable world to life.”

What happened to the original Metal Gear Solid movie?

There's no word on whether Oscar Isaac will still play Solid Snake (Disney)

Originally announced by Kojima all the way back in 2006, early iterations of a Metal Gear Solid movie were tipped to star the likes of Viggo Mortensen and Hugh Jackman as Solid Snake. This came to an abrupt halt in 2010, when the idea was placed on indefinite hold amid talk that Kojima was worried a bad movie could disrupt the whole Metal Gear franchise.

It didn't take long for things to start moving again, although Kojima's announcement at the Metal Gear 25th Anniversary still didn't get much further. Kong: Skull Island's Jordan Vogt-Roberts was attached in 2014, reiterating in 2017 that he wanted to make a "riskier, balls-to-the-wall, Kojima-san version of it" that was aiming for an R rating.

Star Wars favorite Oscar Isaac was officially cast as Solid Snake in December 2020, but as the years went on and the updates became fewer, a damning 2024 report suggested he was out.

Hopefully patience is a virtue, and even though many will be disappointed if Isaac doesn't step up to the plate, one of the most exciting parts of any of these things is finding out who takes the lead. With Voght-Roberts out and the Bloodlines bros in, let's hope this is the first part of a fast-tracked trip to the silver screen for Solid Snake.