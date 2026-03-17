Thanks to expert insider tips, we now have better strategies for extending our phone's lifespan.

By tweaking a few settings to double battery performance and avoiding damaging habits, many smartphone users can squeeze more juice out of their devices during the day.

One YouTuber tested several USB-C chargers to find the best on the market, comparing cheaper models to more expensive ones.

That said, charging your phone to 100% every night might be doing more harm than good, experts say.

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Charging your phone to 100% might be doing more harm than good (Kinga Krzeminska/Getty)

According to CNET, keeping your device fully charged can create voltage 'stress' on lithium-ion batteries.

This is because lithium-ion batteries deteriorate fastest when exposed to extreme charge levels, either completely drained (0%) and fully charged (100%).

Maintaining these batteries near maximum capacity for extended periods puts extra voltage strain on the cathode and electrolyte components, the report explained.

The heat is the real culprit here, as when your phone is plugged in and running power-hungry apps, the generated heat accelerates chemical wear inside the battery.

In fact, gaming, streaming or charging your phone on a hot day creates far more damage than leaving the cable connected overnight.

To keep your phone's lifespan as long as possible, the experts recommend a few tweaks to your charging habits.

Both Apple and Android devices include features like Optimised Battery Charging, which analyses your daily patterns and stops charging at 80-85%. Turning the feature reduces the phone's maximum charging level and minimises time spent at high voltage levels.

Also, experts urge users to pay attention to how they charge their phones. If the phone is charging under a pillow or in a hot environment, this increases the amount of heat generated.

Lithium-ion batteries deteriorate fastest when exposed to extreme charge levels (FanPro/Getty)

iPhone batteries reportedly perform best between 62 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit (16 to 22 degrees Celsius).

To keep your phone cool during charging, CNET advises removing its case and placing it in a well-ventilated area.

While some 'fast charging' cables claim to improve charging speeds, experts caution that cheap, off-brand cables can impact your phone's battery health. Instead, users should stick to trusted brands and avoid using wireless chargers overnight, as they trap heat.

Finally, CNET reports that full charging cycles aren't as beneficial for the device as short charging bursts throughout the day. Just make sure to keep your battery life away from extreme levels.