It's no longer unusual to find artificial intelligence implemented in our devices.

At the end of 2024, Apple rolled out its Apple Intelligence feature, though some critics argue this may have left the company trailing in the AI race.

AI chatbots continue advancing rapidly, becoming more reliable and accurate tools for answering questions and completing tasks, with ChatGPT even attempting to predict outcomes of the Iran vs USA conflict.

Meanwhile, the advanced technology seems to develop a mind of its own when it comes to cryptocurrency after an AI agent was caught mining the digital currency without human authorisation. Now, Amazon is rolling out AI into its products.

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Alexa+ will become a more conversational device that will provide more engaging responses (SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty)

Amazon's Echo smart speaker is getting an AI-powered upgrade for UK users in that Alexa+ will become a more conversational device that will provide more engaging responses.

According to the BBC, the digital assistant has somewhat 'stagnated' since its launch in 2016, with ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude becoming more natural and easier to communicate with.

"It will be interesting to see how users react to this - we expect this could be polarising, with some enjoying the more relaxed, familiar interactions while others may find it disconcerting," said Jessica Miller, head of data insights at FDM/CCS Insight (via the BBC). "UK consumers will notice an immediate difference. Using Alexa+ is a very different experience."

Announcing the release of Alexa+, Amazon noted: "She keeps you entertained, helps you learn, keeps you organized, summarizes complex topics, and can converse about virtually anything. Alexa+ can manage and protect your home, make reservations, and help you track, discover, and enjoy new artists.

Alexa+ will reportedly cost £19.99 a month or be free for those with an Amazon Prime account (fabioderby/Getty)

"She can also help you search, find or buy virtually any item online, and make useful suggestions based on your interests. Alexa+ does all this and more—all you have to do is ask."

Amazon reported that 52% of the UK has tested the Echo, generating 114 billion 'interactions' with Alexa in the UK since 2023 which translates to approximately 1,500 interactions per person in the population (via the BBC).

The Jeff Bezos-owned company added: "Whether you’re speaking in half-formed thoughts, using colloquial expressions, or exploring complex ideas, Alexa+ understands what you mean, and responds like a trusted assistant. It feels less like interacting with technology, and more like engaging with an insightful friend."

Google Nest is a close competitor of Alexa and is incorporating its proprietary Gemini AI platform.

Alexa+ will reportedly cost £19.99 a month or be free for those with an Amazon Prime account. New Echo devices will include immediate access, while owners of older devices will have to sign up online to activate the service.