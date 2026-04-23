Donald Trump suggests that the 'grass' is greener on the other side, as the President of the United States has managed to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

There's been continued pressure on the POTUS to relax the rules on drugs, with him recently making moves that instructed the FDA to expedite research into psychedelics like ibogaine.

The likes of Joe Rogan and army veterans have cheered these changes for ibogaine, but not stopping there, it seems Donald Trump is now passing the Dutchie 'pon the left hand side. In December 2025, President Trump announced plans to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I.

Under the previous legislation, this meant the drug was classed in the same category as heroin, LSD, MDMA, and synthetic opioids.

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That's now come to fruition, with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signing the executive order while saying that the Department of Justice is "delivering on President Trump’s promise to improve American healthcare."

Banks and financial services like Apple Pay could soon change their stances on marijuana ( EITAN ABRAMOVICH / Contributor / Getty)

As part of this, Blanche says there's the immediate rescheduling of FDA-approved marijuana and state-licensed marijuana, as well as an expedited hearing with set deadlines to fully reschedule marijuana.

Blanche concluded: "These actions will enable more targeted, rigorous research into marijuana's safety and efficacy, expanding patients' access to treatments and empowering doctors to make better-informed healthcare decisions."

You might be wondering how Apple Pay comes into play and what this could mean for Apple, but with marijuana now classed in the same group as anabolic steroids, ketamine, and products containing less than 90 milligrams of codeine, it's the dawn of a new era for the devil's lettuce.

Currently, the Apple Pay guidelines clearly prohibit payment on websites that offer transactions involving tobacco, marijuana, or vaping products. It's thought that the dispensaries could now use the likes of Apple Pay and Google Pay in an industry that's typically dominated by the idea that cash is king.





With a Schedule I status, major networks like Visa and Mastercard tend to avoid marijuana to ensure they aren't subject to federal money laundering or trafficking charges.

With banks likely to be more comfortable with servicing cannabis businesses, there's also a reduced perception of the legal risk for payment processors, as well as the benefit of clearer federal guidance.

If Visa and Mastercard start offering their cards at dispensaries, it feels like only a matter of time until Apple follows suit.

The reclassification also means cannabis firms would no longer be subjected to Section 280E of the U.S. federal tax code, previously stopping businesses that deal with Schedule I and II controlled substances from claiming tax credits or business expense deductions.

Still, it's important to note that card networks are still expected to impose limits, and Apple will probably wait for clearer legal protections before you see Apple Pay signs at dispensaries.

Even though it's not as simple as flipping a switch, the implication is that the barrier restricting Apple Pay would be significantly lowered.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.