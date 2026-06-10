Apple just made an estimated one million Apple Watches 'obsolete' following watchOS 27 announcement

Apple just unveiled the new software updates users can expect after the firm’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday (June 8).

Lots of exciting announcements were made at the event, including the unveiling of Apple’s new iOS 27, its updated Siri AI, and improvements to its Apple Watch.

However, with the introduction of WatchOS27, it appears that the tech giant is waving goodbye to its support for a whopping five Apple Watch models, effectively making them ‘obsolete’.

Just six watches will be compatible with the new operating system update, with these including the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch SE 3.

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Some Apple Watch models will no longer be supported (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

So, which devices are getting the boot? It turns out that support for Apple’s wearable tech will no longer be available for the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra.

Many people have taken to social media to share their own thoughts on the matter, with one user writing on Reddit: “um what the f*** lol I literally got my series 9 in September of 2024 & less than 2 years in & it can’t even be updated anymore?”

Another said: “RIP to my Apple Watch 8 (2023-2026) but i will still use it for at least a year because i don’t see an issue.”

A third person commented: “My 1000$ 3 years old Apple Watch Ultra 1 is crying.”

And a fourth added: “i'm getting apple watch series 11 my first apple watch but does that mean in 2 years it will not be able to get updates??!?”

Other features coming to Apple users

As part of the event, Apple also unveiled Siri AI, which is a new version of its well known virtual assistant Siri.

Apple just announced major changes with the introduction of iOS 27 (Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)

This time, the feature will be powered by Apple Intelligence, with the company saying it will be ‘more capable and conversational’.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said: “We’re excited to introduce Siri AI, a dramatically more capable and conversational assistant designed to help users find information and get things done throughout the day.

“With access to broad world knowledge for up-to-date answers on virtually any topic, along with onscreen awareness and personal context understanding, Siri AI can help users take action across apps more naturally than ever.”