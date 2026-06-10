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Apple just made an estimated one million Apple Watches 'obsolete' following watchOS 27 announcement
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Apple just made an estimated one million Apple Watches 'obsolete' following watchOS 27 announcement

Apple just announced major changes with the introduction of iOS 27

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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