United Airlines launch new 'Relax Row' that will transform your economy flight

Economy travel could be getting a major upgrade if you're flying with United Airlines, as the company has introduced a brand new 'Relax Row' which could transform the airplane experience.

It's usually only bad news when you hear about airlines adding new types of seats in the economy class, as it's typically reserved for stacked rows with an unfortunate detail or standing seats that are bound to give you cramp.

United Airlines might finally have offered people an appealing alternative, however, although some have remained skeptical that there's a catch yet to be revealed.

By far the biggest downsides of the cheaper seats on a plane is comfort, as traveling long distances can be a real pain if you've not got a lot of leg room and don't have a space designed for sleep.

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Upgrading to business or first class seats does provide that option, although its at a price point that many won't be willing or able to afford, yet this new money-conscious economy option could be the route you'd like to take.









Sharing the news on social media, United Airlines has revealed its new 'United Relax Row', which are three adjacent seats specifically designed to allow you to lie down or relax horizontally either on your own or with others.

The post reveals that these seats will have adjustable leg rests that can be raised and lowered accordingly, alongside the option for a mattress pad, blanket, and two pillows to really make it an ideal space for sleeping.

These seats will be available on over 200 different planes operated by United Airlines, and it appears that there will be roughly 12 rows dedicated to this seat type on each flight.

"Much needed," writes one user responding positively to the news on X, adding that "United is innovating faster than anyone."









Many people still have questions that are yet to receive answers, however, including one repeated query about how the seats will work during the booking process.

"How does booking for this work? I assume each of those seats could be booked individually too — making it quite a miracle to catch a flight where the whole row is still available," notes another user.

United have remained reluctant to share further details until the launch of these seats in 2027, but it's definitely a valid complaint that could significant affect the practicality of using these seats.

"Does this mean you have to purchase a ticket valued at three economy seats," questioned another user, and again it's unclear how much these seats will come out as, especially if they're still underneath the 'economy' banner.