HBO has never been short of content, but in the battle of the streaming wars, it's about to land a whole new fanbase thanks to the United Kingdom finally getting HBO Max. First launched in the USA in May 2020, HBO Max is the fourth most-subscribed service, coming behind Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+.

With HBO Max now launching in the UK, it gives Warner Bros. Discovery the chance to add another 29 million households to the streaming service.

Among HBO's biggest TV hits and its ever-expanding catalog, there's a lot of hype about the next season of The White Lotus. The first three seasons of Mike White's indulgent dark comedy have boasted A-list names like Sydney Sweeney, Michael Imperioli, Jason Isaacs, Jennifer Coolidge, and so many more.

The White Lotus season 4 looks set to be the most stacked addition yet, adding Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Kumail Nanjiani...and maybe even you.

How can you become an extra on The White Lotus season 4?

Could you be the next Tanya McQuoid? (HBO)

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Having previously stopped by in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, The White Lotus season 4 is packing its bags for France. While this isn't the first time we've headed to Europe, the typically glam setting of White Lotus resorts means filming is due to take place at the decadent Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur.

If you fancy brushing shoulders with Carter, Coogan, Chloe Bennet, and Vincent Cassel, Riviera Radio confirmed that production is looking for extras over the age of 16 who can blend into the background.

The radio station notes that a 'spring casual chic' look is advised for those who attend an audition in Saint-Tropez, with applicants being photographed and asked to fill in a registration form. Don't go too over the top, as extras are requested to attend with natural styling, although lucky participants will appear in scenes filmed throughout the Riviera during production. Speaking of which, production on The White Lotus season 4 is due to kick off imminently in April 2026.

Backstage has explained how you can be cast as an extra, with advice from casting director Merdeith Tucker. Even though Tucker admitted White wrote the script with certain actors like Coolidge in mind for her role of Tanya McQuoid, that doesn't count you out.

Offering her own thoughts on how to get into The White Lotus, Tucker said: "I would say this for any person auditioning for anything: If there are episodes available, watch a few, just so you can understand what the tone of the show is.

“Or see what other shows the writer might have [done], or the showrunner or the director might have done before; try to familiarize yourself with that work." Before you know it, you could be spending your summer on the French Riviera and popping up in The White Lotus.

When does HBO Max launch in the UK?

The White Lotus is among HBO's most popular shows (HBO)

Of course, it's not just The White Lotus that will have you rushing to sign up for HBO Max. An impressive back catalog includes everything from The Sopranos to Game of Thrones, as well as original programming like The Pitt and Hacks. Due to its sitting under the WBD umbrella, HBO Max also has the Harry Potter collection, The Lord of the Rings, Superman, and more.

Even though some are disappointed that Netflix has lost Friends to HBO Max, it's just another reason to stump up your monthly subscription.

There's plenty on the way, with the first trailer for the Harry Potter reboot breaking the internet and showing that the show at least has the potential to get everyone talking.

For new users who've been waiting patiently for the streaming service to launch in the UK, HBO Max is officially live as of March 26.

Alongside the much-hyped return of The Comeback and season 4 of Euphoria, our next stay with The White Lotus is sure to be a hit.